‘Kala Hiran’ Producer Amit Jani Claims To Have Received Fresh Death Threat Linked to Salman Khan, Says ‘3 Din Mein Maarne Ki Dhamki Di Hai’

Amit Jani, the producer of the upcoming film Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy, has alleged that he received multiple death threats within a 24-hour window. Jani claims the threats came from an individual identifying as a fan of Bollywood actor Salman Khan, warning him of severe consequences if he proceeds with the film. ‘Kala Hiran’ Row Escalates: Producer Amit Jani Claims Receiving Death Threat From Pakistani Terrorist After Salman Khan’s Legal Notice.

The development follows an escalating legal and public dispute between the filmmaker and Khan over the movie's title and subject matter, which is inspired by the infamous 1998 blackbuck poaching case.

'Kala Hiran' Producer Amit Jani Claims Receiving Death Threat From Salman Khan Fan

According to Jani, the latest intimidation came via a series of abusive messages and a phone call where the sender explicitly threatened to kill him within three days. The individual reportedly claimed allegiance to Salman Khan and warned Jani to stop production on Kala Hiran.

This marks the second alleged death threat Jani has reported within a 24-hour period. In response to the growing security concerns, Jani stated that he has formally brought the matter to the attention of India's Ministry of Home Affairs and senior police officials, including the Rajasthan Director General of Police (DGP), seeking immediate intervention and protection.

Amit Jani Shares Details of the New Death Threat

3 दिन में मारने की धमकी दे रहा है , 3 दिन में 3 लाख बार Home Minister Office Police Rajasthan CP Jodhpur से टैग करके डिमांड करो कि इस सलमान ख़ान की नाजायज़ औलाद को मुर्शिदाबाद पश्चिम बंगाल से उठाकर लाया जाए .. सलमान ख़ान के छपरी , धमकीबाज, क्रिमिनल फ़ैन इस तरह से हजारो धमकी दे… pic.twitter.com/CcpDjoDWyx — Amit Jani (@AmitJaniIND) June 19, 2026

Escalating Legal Dispute

The threats materialised shortly after Salman Khan's legal team issued a formal notice to the makers of Kala Hiran. The actor's representatives approached the Delhi High Court, alleging a violation of Khan’s personality and publicity rights. The legal notice demanded the immediate removal of promotional posters and a complete halt to the film's release, arguing that the marketing material wrongfully associates the project with the actor.

Jani responded with public defiance, tearing up the legal notice on camera during a media brief. He asserted that the film is based on true events surrounding the historic blackbuck case and vowed to handle the matter strictly through legal channels rather than giving in to intimidation.

The film Kala Hiran takes its inspiration from the 1998 incident in Rajasthan, where Salman Khan was accused of poaching endangered blackbucks during the filming of Hum Saath-Saath Hain. The legal battle spanned decades and deeply affected the Bishnoi community, who consider the blackbuck sacred.

Despite the threats and legal hurdles, Jani has maintained that production will continue. He stated that his team intends to release the film globally to showcase the cultural and legal battle tied to the legacy of the blackbuck case. ‘Kala Hiran’ Producer Amit Jani Calls Govind Namdev ‘Spineless’, Alleges Salman Khan’s Bodyguard Shera May Have Threatened Actor.

The situation continues to draw significant media attention as authorities evaluate the security risks reported by the filmmaker. To learn more about the initial spark of this legal friction, watch the report covering Salman Khan's legal action against Kala Hiran, which outlines how the actor's legal team approached the Delhi High Court over publicity rights.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (X account of Amit Jani). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 11:35 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).