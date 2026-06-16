‘Kala Hiran’ Producer Amit Jani Sends Legal Notice to Govind Namdev, Demands INR 50 Lakh Fine and Public Apology

In a significant development that has sent ripples through the Bollywood fraternity, producer Amit Jani issued a legal notice to veteran actor Govind Namdev on June 15, 2026. The notice demands a public apology from Namdev within seven days and compensation of INR 50 lakh to Jani's production house, Jani Firefox Media Private Limited. ‘Kala Hiran’ Makers To Take Legal Action Against Govind Namdev for Violating Agreement?.

This legal action comes swiftly after Namdev publicly distanced himself from Jani's upcoming film, Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy, alleging that he was kept in the dark about the true nature of the project. The film, directed by Bharat S. Shrinate, has already garnered considerable controversy due to its apparent parallels with the high-profile 1998 blackbuck poaching case linked to superstar Salman Khan.

Kala Hiran Producer Demands Apology from Govind Namdev After He Distances Himself from Film

The dispute intensified following the release of Kala Hiran's teaser on June 12, 2026. Govind Namdev, a key cast member, expressed his shock and disappointment, stating that the final product was drastically different from what he had agreed to work on. "As soon as I watched the trailer, I was shaken to the core," Namdev told Amar Ujala. He further claimed, "I instantly understood that the project is completely different from what I had shot for. We were never told that a character resembling Salman Khan would be created and portrayed in this manner."

X Post of Amit Jani

गोविन्द नामदेव को लीगल नोटिस दिया 7 दिन मे सार्वजनिक माफ़ी मांगे और प्रोडक्शन हाउस को 50 लाख रुपया जुर्माना दे अन्यथा कानूनी कार्यवाही होगी — Amit Jani (@AmitJaniIND) June 15, 2026

Namdev revealed that the film was initially presented to him under the title 'Sambhal' and he believed he was participating in a courtroom drama depicting facts already in the public domain. He explicitly stated, "I would never do a film against Salman Khan." The veteran actor felt he had been "kept in the dark and used" by the makers.

In response to Namdev's accusations, producer Amit Jani took to X (formerly Twitter) on June 15, 2026, to announce the legal notice. Jani's post, written in Hindi, declared, "Govind Namdev ko legal notice diya. 7 din mein sarvajanik maafi maange aur production house ko 50 lakh rupaya jurmana de; anyatha kanooni karyavahi hogi." Jani maintains that Namdev was fully aware of the project's scope and had even consented to be part of its proposed sequel.

Broadening Controversy for 'Kala Hiran'

The film Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy has been under intense scrutiny since its first-look poster was unveiled on May 29, 2026. The poster and subsequent teaser feature a character named Ayaan Khan, whose appearance and mannerisms have sparked widespread comparisons to Salman Khan. Despite the makers' insistence that characters are fictional, the strong resemblance and thematic links to the blackbuck poaching case have fueled speculation.

Adding another layer to the controversy, Salman Khan himself has approached the Delhi High Court, seeking a stay on the film's production, promotion, and release. Khan's legal team argues that the film infringes upon his personality rights and presents a misleading portrayal of an ongoing legal matter. The High Court has issued notices to the filmmakers, with the matter scheduled for a hearing on June 19, 2026. ‘Kala Hiran’: Who Is the Actor Playing Salman Khan in Controversial Movie Based on Blackbuck Poaching Case?.

With both an actor's public disassociation and a superstar's legal challenge, 'Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy' finds itself embroiled in a complex web of legal and public relations battles even before its release. The film features Kashif Iqbal Khan, Mukesh Tiwari, Govind Namdev, and Kamlesh Sawant in lead roles.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (X account of Amit Jani). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2026 10:44 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).