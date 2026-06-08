Kangana Ranaut and Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai to Honour India's Unseen Heroes at Special 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' Screening in Raipur

As part of the nationwide outreach campaign for Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Kangana Ranaut will travel to Raipur on June 8 for a special screening of the film hosted in the presence of Hon'ble Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Shri Vishnu Deo Sai.

The event will celebrate and honour a group of extraordinary yet often unrecognised Indians whose dedication and service help keep the nation moving every day. From police personnel, traffic officers and security guards to doctors, ward boys, nurses, sanitation workers and public service professionals, individuals from diverse walks of life will be felicitated for their contribution to society. ‘Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata’ Is the Story of Every Indian Who Works and Serves Others’: Dr Jayantilal Gada.

Inspired by the spirit of Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, the initiative seeks to shine a light on the people who rarely make headlines but continue to serve the country with commitment, responsibility and courage. During the event, Kangana Ranaut and Hon'ble Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai will present special Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata badges to the selected honourees as a mark of appreciation and respect.

The campaign began in Bhubaneswar and will continue across several cities, including Jodhpur and Delhi, carrying forward the film's message of recognising ordinary people who rise to extraordinary occasions. Inspired by true events, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata tells the story of ordinary hospital staff who displayed extraordinary courage during one of Mumbai's darkest nights. As terror unfolded across the city, these unseen heroes came together to help save over 400 lives, proving that bravery often comes from the most unexpected places. 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata': Kangana Ranaut Reveals How John Abraham Made the Film’s Title Possible.

Alongside Kangana Ranaut, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata features an ensemble cast including Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, Amrutha Namdev, Esha Dey, Priya Berde, Asha Shelar, Suhita Thatte, Rasika Agashe, Aditya Mishra, and Zahid Khan. Presented by Dr. Jayantilal Gada (PEN Studios), the film is produced by PEN Studios, Manikarnika Films, and Paramhans Creations, in association with Eunoia Films LLP and Floating Rocks Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., and will be distributed by Pen Marudhar. The film is slated to release on June 12, 2026.