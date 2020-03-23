Kangana Ranaut Birthday: 5 Times The Actress Breathed Fire With Her Sassy Statements

Kangana Ranaut (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut turns 33 today. The actress has been entertaining us with her effortless performances in the movies since she was merely 17 years old. In her earlier years, she came across as this shy, timid, self-conscious, small-town girl and many took her lightly. She soon found her footing and blossomed into a savage diva that she was always destined to be. We have almost never had a leading star who has called out Bollywood so much. Usually, actors try to be as diplomatic as possible, but Kangana goes for the road less travelled. Thalaivi: Kangana Ranaut's New Look as Jayalalithaa Gets Released on the Actress Turned Politician's Birth Anniversary.

When she appeared on an episode of Koffee with Karan for the first time, probably for the last as well, she started this whole debate about nepotism which has refused to die down even today, after all these years. She has never shied away from calling out Bollywood on its flaws. So, here we are listing down our sassiest moments of Kangana Ranaut. Very happy 33rd birthday Kangana. Baaghi 3 Director Ahmed Khan Apologises to Kangana Ranaut After Her Sister Slams Him On Twitter For Claiming Dhaakad is 'Shelved'.

When Kangana Featured In An Entire Song Mocking Bollywood

When She Recommended Loneliness to Karan Johar

When She Sai Ungli Was Her Biggest Flop and She Doesn't Want Work From Karan Johar

When She Said Why Can't Indian Men Need Their Influential Father To Hide Behind

When She Said - Well Prasoon Joshi Said It But It Counts - Mediocrity Is Threatened By Talent

So, those were just some of our favourite moments of the stellar actress breathing fire. Her name will definitely go down in history.

Kangana was last seen in the film, Panga, where she played a woman in her 30s returning to Indian Kabaddi team. The movie by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari was a delight to watch. Kangana will be next seen in Thalaivi, Dhaakad and Tejas.