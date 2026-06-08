Kangana Ranaut Calls Nursing ‘Most Sexualised Profession’ Ahead of ‘Bharat Bhagya Vidhaata’ Release – Here’s Why

Bollywood's outspoken actor-politician, Kangana Ranaut, has once again made headlines with her latest comments, labelling nursing as the "most sexualised profession" ahead of the theatrical release of her much-anticipated film, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata. The film, a period crime thriller inspired by the heroic actions of hospital staff during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, sees Ranaut in the pivotal role of a nurse. Her statements, made during recent promotional activities, have ignited a public discourse on the perception and treatment of healthcare professionals. Kangana Ranaut Seen Waiting for Mumbai Local Train at Mira Road Station; Actress’ Red Saree Look Goes Viral (Watch Video).

Kangana Ranaut Says Society Stereotypes Nurses

Ranaut's strong remarks underscore a deeper societal issue, pointing out how nurses are often stereotyped and undervalued despite their critical role in healthcare. "More than their lives, there should be change in what people feel towards them. It's the most sexualised profession. People dress up as a nurse on Halloween, and crack jokes on them. They're underpaid, overworked, and sexualised," Kangana stated. She further highlighted that the traditional nursing uniform, which she described as "very British," contributes to this sexualisation. The actor hopes that her film will encourage audiences to rethink their views and foster greater respect for the healthcare workforce.

In an interview, Ranaut revealed a dialogue from Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata that, due to time constraints, couldn't be kept in the final cut: "Time mila toh do-chaar baatein bhi kar lo" (If you get time, talk a bit also). She emphasised that this line reflects the harsh reality nurses face and the lack of dignity afforded to them. "We don't give them the respect they deserve," she asserted, drawing parallels with other often-overlooked support staff like watchmen and cleaning personnel.

Kangana Ranaut's Shocking Remark on Nursing

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'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' – A Tribute to Unsung Heroes

Directed and written by Manoj Tapadia, 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' is an emotional and character-driven narrative inspired by the true events at Mumbai's Cama and Albless Hospital during the horrific 26/11 attacks in 2008. The film showcases the extraordinary courage of hospital workers, particularly nurses, who protected over 400 patients amid the chaos and terror. Kangana Ranaut's character embodies this resilience, transforming from an overlooked caregiver to a pillar of strength.

Bharat Bhhagya Vidhaata Key Cast & Crew:

Director & Writer: Manoj Tapadia

Lead Cast: Kangana Ranaut

Supporting Cast: Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, Amrutha Namdev, Esha Dey, Priya Berde, Asha Shelar, Suhita Thatte, Rasika Agashe, Aditya Mishra, Zahid Khan

Producers: Pen Studios, Manikarnika Films, Paramhans Creations, in association with Eunoia Films LLP and Floating Rocks Entertainment Pvt Ltd.

‘Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata’ Theatrical Release and OTT Premiere

The trailer for Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata was released on June 2, 2026, building anticipation for its theatrical debut. The film is set to hit cinemas nationwide on June 12, 2026. It will face a significant box office clash with several other Hindi releases, including Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga, Manoj Bajpayee's Governor: The Silent Saviour, and Vikram Bhatt's Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past. 'Bharat Bhhagya Vidhaata' Trailer: 'Don't Underestimate the Power of Ordinary People' Sets the Tone for Kangana Ranaut's Drama (Watch Video).

Post its theatrical run, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata has confirmed its digital home on ZEE5. While an exact OTT release date is yet to be announced, it is typically expected within 45 to 60 days of its theatrical release, likely placing its streaming premiere in late July or August 2026. Varun Dhawan Reveals Andhadhun Was First Offered to Him, Kangana Ranaut.

Kangana Ranaut's portrayal and her candid comments are set to make Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata not just a cinematic experience but also a catalyst for crucial conversations about the respect and dignity deserved by the nursing profession.

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