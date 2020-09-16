Kangana Ranaut has made another enemy in the film industry. The Queen actress has been at loggerheads with actresses like Taapsee Pannu, Alia Bhatt, Swara Bhasker. Today, she hit back at Jaya Bachchan for criticising her in the Parliament. Now, she has also slammed Urmila Matondkar, who had not only criticised her but also imitated her mockingly. Retorting to this, during an interview with Times Now, Kangana went as far as calling Urmila a 'soft-porn star', which is a low blow. Kangana also questioned Urmila's acting skills. Urmila Matondkar Slams Kangana Ranaut, Asks Her to Start the Attack on Drug Problem in Her State.

Urmila had hinted that Kangana might be vocal to get a ticket from Bhartiya Janata Party. Urmila has herself been a former politician, who resigned from Congress after serving for 5 months.

Reacting to this, "I saw one very derogatory interview given by Urmila Matondkar. She was teasing me through the interview. She was making a mockery out of my struggles. Attacking on the basis that I am trying please BJP for a ticket. One doesn't have to be a genius to figure that, for me, it's not very difficult to get a ticket. I don't have to play with my life or get my property ruined." Kangana Ranaut Responds to Jaya Bachchan's 'Thali' Remark, Claims Roles, Item Numbers in Bollywood Used to Be Given By Sleeping With the Hero.

"Even Urmila Matondkar is a soft porn star. She's not known for her acting for sure. What is she known for? For doing soft porn, right? If she can get a ticket, why won't I get a ticket? Anybody is getting a ticket, everybody is getting a ticket," Kangana attacked Urmila.

Watch The Interview Moment Here:

Kangana hits out at @UrmilaMatondkar over her remark on ‘BJP ticket’. I don't have to work much to get a ticket: Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam), Actor tells Navika Kumar on #FranklySpeakingWithKangana. pic.twitter.com/wrlzgr4zB7 — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) September 16, 2020

Urmila has featured in some of the finest films made in India including Ek Hasina Thi, Pinjar, Satya, Rangeela, Bhoot. She has been a fan-favourite and critically acclaimed actress, just like Kangana.

