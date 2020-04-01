Kangana Ranaut Confirms Making a Movie on Ayodhya Ram Mandir - Read Details

Kangana Ranaut (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Expect the unexpected when it comes to Kangana Ranaut. The actress is rather fierce about her thoughts and hates mincing her words. She's also strongly opinionated and has no qualms in taking chances. From taking over the director reins of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi to starring in Jayalalithaa biopic, she has always taken some bold decisions and the next announcement, well, it could be bolder. After wrapping her next projects, the biopic, Dhaakad and Tejas - where she plays an air force pilot, the actress is gearing up to make a movie on Ayodhya - Ram Mandir. From Kishore Kumar Biopic to Sanju - Kangana Ranaut and Ranbir Kapoor's Stars are Still Struggling to Bring them Together.

In her recent interaction with Pinkvilla, the actress elaborated on her plans of making a movie that revolves around Ayodhya. When asked about the films she's watching currently, the actress said, "I have a list of things to watch. Parasite is on my to-do list. I was watching Ramayana last night because I'm making a film on that subject Ayodhya. It seems to be quite wonderful for the times that it has been made in." When the actress was further asked to elaborate on her new production, she quipped saying, "We have the first draft ready and I'm now getting into the second draft. Everything has come to a standstill now. I'll give you all the details soon." Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji, Taapsee Pannu’s Thappad, Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 3 or Kangana Ranaut’s Panga – Vote for Your Fave Bollywood Film in the First Quarter of 2020.

Kangana's movie announcement on Ayodhya would follow Deepika Padukone's collaboration for Mahabharata where she plays Draupadi. Mythological tales have always been favourites with Indian audiences and we see no reason why any producer would think twice about investing in projects based on them. We are looking forward to seeing Kangana's vision and if she decides to direct or simply star in it.