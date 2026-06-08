Kangana Ranaut Seen Waiting for Mumbai Local Train at Mira Road Station; Actress’ Red Saree Look Goes Viral (Watch Video)

Mumbai’s Mira Road Station recently grabbed attention after Bollywood actress and politician Kangana Ranaut was spotted in a red saree, mangalsutra, and bangles during an ongoing film shoot, drawing huge crowds and public attention. This sighting occurred after a video that went viral in late May 2026, capturing the star in a pink salwar suit, complete with a mangalsutra and green bangles, which quickly ignited speculation across social media platforms about a secret wedding. Fact Check: Has Kangana Ranaut Got Married? Actress-Politician’s Viral Mangalsutra Video Sparks Wedding Rumours.

Kangana Ranaut Clicked Shooting for 'Queen 2'

The viral footage, circulating from late May, shows Kangana Ranaut, dressed in a traditional pink salwar suit, prominent mangalsutra, and green bangles, seemingly for a character. This traditional 'married woman' look, coupled with her public appearance, initially fueled rumours of a secret wedding among netizens.

Kangana Ranaut Clicked at Mira Road Railway Station Amid ‘Queen Forever’ Shoot

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dhanaee Yadav (@dhanaeeyadav07)

However, the actress herself swiftly clarified on social media that her appearance was purely for a film shoot. "I am filming in and around the city every single day, someone clicked this random picture with character make up and now I am getting so many phone calls," Ranaut stated, adding, "but what is the big deal about the married woman look? Actors play all kinds of roles, I won't marry secretly I promise".

Reports indicate that the actress is currently busy shooting for Queen 2, the highly anticipated sequel to her critically acclaimed 2014 hit, Queen. This project, sometimes speculated to be titled Queen Forever, marks her return to a beloved character and is expected to be a significant comeback to mainstream Bollywood after her recent foray into politics.

More About Kangana Ranaut's Upcoming Films

Beyond Queen 2, Kangana Ranaut has another major cinematic offering in the pipeline, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata. This film is a true-story thriller, drawing inspiration from the heroic actions of hospital staff during a terror attack, specifically the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. Ranaut essays the role of a brave nurse in the film, a character she recently discussed at the film's trailer launch, highlighting the importance of portraying real-life heroes.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Key Details:

Release Date: June 12, 2026 (Theatrical)

June 12, 2026 (Theatrical) Director & Writer: Manoj Tapadia

Manoj Tapadia Producers: Pen Studios, Manikarnika Films, Paramhans Creations (in association with Eunoia Films LLP and Floating Rocks Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.)

Pen Studios, Manikarnika Films, Paramhans Creations (in association with Eunoia Films LLP and Floating Rocks Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.) Presented By: Dr Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios)

Dr Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios) Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, Amrutha Namdev, Esha Dey, Priya Berde, Asha Shelar, Suhita Thatte, Rasika Aghase, Aditya Mishra, Zahid Khan

Kangana Ranaut, Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, Amrutha Namdev, Esha Dey, Priya Berde, Asha Shelar, Suhita Thatte, Rasika Aghase, Aditya Mishra, Zahid Khan Plot: Inspired by true events at Mumbai's Cama and Albless Hospital during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, focusing on the resilience of hospital staff who saved nearly 400 patients. Kangana Ranaut Plants Sapling in Bhubaneswar Under ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ Campaign.

The shoot for Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata commenced in January 2026, with the film gearing up for its theatrical release within six months. Kangana Ranaut also serves as a co-producer on this project under her banner, Manikarnika Films. The actress continues to balance her burgeoning political career with her commitments to the film industry, with fans eagerly awaiting her diverse roles on the big screen.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2026 11:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).