Kangana Ranaut, who will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, is again churning headlines. Recently, a video of the actress went viral online, in which she called freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, India's first Prime Minister. Ranaut's statement received major backlash, wherein her 'general knowledge' was questioned as to why she called Netaji the first PM and not Jawaharlal Nehru. However, she has now served proof over her statement. Kangana Ranaut Calls Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose India's 'First Prime Minister' in Viral Video, But Was She Wrong in Saying So? (Watch Video).

After getting massively trolled online, Kangana could not keep calm and so shared an article clipping on her Instagram stories that mentioned how Subhas Chandra Bose had declared himself the Prime Minister of Azad Hind in 1943. “Some general knowledge for beginners,” she captioned one of the posts. Kangana Ranaut Opens Up on the Reason Behind Joining Politics, Says, ‘It Is Not To Gain Publicity or Make Money’.

Kangana Ranaut Calls Netaji India's 1st PM

when Alia Bhatt said something like this on National Television she was just a teen (19 years old) but here almost 40 years old so called nationalists aka Andh Bhakt is so "Genius of the Year" for this!🫡pic.twitter.com/H4ap9QBkAw — ₭ (@theKamraan) April 4, 2024

Kangana Serves Proof Over Her Viral Statement

Kangana Ranaut Instagram

This is not the first time that Ranaut has grabbed attention with her historical interpretations. Earlier, she was slammed for claiming that India gained real independence after Narendra Modi was elected PM in 2014. Meanwhile, the Bollywood actress has entered politics and was named one of 111 candidates for the Lok Sabha polls by the BJP in March.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 05, 2024 06:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).