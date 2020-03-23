Kangana Ranaut Singhs 'Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo' To Pay Tribute To Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev on Shaheed Diwas (Watch Video)

Kangana Ranaut (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut is celebrating her 33rd birthday today. The actress has been working in the film industry since she was 17. She has established herself as one woman army over the years, doing some heroine-centric movies like Manikarnika, Panga, Simran or Judgementall Hai Kya, where the heroine has a substantial role. The actress is one of the few ones who are still not on social media. Even Kareena Kapoor Khan gave up recently. But, thankfully, Kangana's team is on social media and keeps giving us updates about the actress. For instance, the fact that Kangana is celebrating her birthday at her house in Manali. Kangana Ranaut Birthday Special: All of Her Feisty and Fabulous Pantsuit Moments That Spell Business but Make It Fashion!

Kangana's birthday coincides with Shaheed Diwas, the day when Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev were martyred. She began her video by thanking everyone for the birthday wishes, then proceeded to remind the viewers about the Shaheed Diwas. In honour of the three freedom fighters, Kangana sang Kafi Azmi's Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyon. Kangana Ranaut Birthday: Best Roles Of The National-Award Winning Actress That No One Should Miss!

Check Out Kangana Ranaut's Video Here:

On the work front, Kangana has three very ambitious projects in the pipeline. She will be next seen in Thalaivi, a multilingual film about Jayalalitha. Her action film Dhaakad will also soon go on the floors. She also has Tejas, in which she plays an air-force pilot.