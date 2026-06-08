Kangana Ranaut Starts #NaamLikho Campaign On Social Media; Thanks House Help Manisha For Always Being There

Kangana Ranaut is on a nationwide outreach campaign for her upcoming film, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, which is set to release on June 12. She is already on her way to different cities across India felicitating unseen heroes from these cities. However, she kick started yet another campaign titled #NaamLikho to honour everyday heroes, whose efforts often go unnoticed.

Sharing a video on social media, Kangana said, “Everywhere, there are some people who don't behave like heroes. They simply fulfil their responsibilities. Sometimes, with just a quiet, ‘I've got this,’ they make everything alright. But their exhaustion, their fear, their love — it mostly goes unnoticed. We see them every day, yet we never manage to write down their name. So, this time, don't just say thank you. Write their name, write their story. The story of that one person who, without making any noise, holds your entire world together. They are always called ordinary, yet they keep doing things that are extraordinary. They are the real Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata.” Kangana Ranaut and Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai to Honour India's Unseen Heroes at Special 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' Screening in Raipur.

Kangana Ranaut Starts #NaamLikho Campaign On Social Media

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manikarnika Films Production (@manikarnikafilms)

Besides, Kangana thanked her house help, Manisha on her Instagram story. The actor-filmmaker took to social media to participate in the campaign and expressed her gratitude towards someone she believes is the one “who takes care of me”. Kangana calls Manisha, her Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata.

Inspired by true events, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata tells the story of ordinary hospital staff who displayed extraordinary courage during one of Mumbai's darkest nights. As terror unfolded across the city, these unseen heroes came together to help save over 400 lives, proving that bravery often comes from the most unexpected places. ‘Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata’ Is the Story of Every Indian Who Works and Serves Others’: Dr Jayantilal Gada.

Set largely within the confines of a hospital, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata presents a stirring contrast between chaos unfolding outside and courage holding firm within. As fear grips the city of Mumbai, it is the hospital staff — nurses, ward boys, cleaners, security personnel, lift operators, and administrators — who refuse to abandon their posts. Inspired by real-life incidents, the film reinforces a powerful truth: without these invisible pillars, the system would collapse in a single day.

Alongside Kangana Ranaut, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata features an ensemble cast including Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, Amrutha Namdev, Esha Dey, Priya Berde, Asha Shelar, Suhita Thatte, Rasika Agashe, Aditya Mishra, and Zahid Khan. Presented by Dr. Jayantilal Gada (PEN Studios), the film is produced by PEN Studios, Manikarnika Films, and Paramhans Creations, in association with Eunoia Films LLP and Floating Rocks Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., and will be distributed by Pen Marudhar. The film is slated to release on June 12, 2026.