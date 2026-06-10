Kangana Ranaut Thanks Delhi CM Rekha Gupta for Attending Special Screening of ‘Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata’ and Declaring It Tax Free

Kangana Ranaut-starrer Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is set to release on June 12. Ahead of its theatrical release, Kangana, along with the team of the film, is travelling across the country to honour the real heroes who quietly hold India together in moments of crisis. After making their presence felt in Bhubaneswar and Raipur, the campaign arrived in Delhi, for a special screening with the Hon’ble Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta. Both, Kangana Ranaut and Hon’ble Delhi CM, honoured some real-life heroes from the state with a badge of honour for their relentless work for the people and country. Additionally, after watching the film, Hon’ble CM also declared that Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata will be tax free in the National capital.

The evening was also graced by Union Minister of Women & Child Development Annapurna Devi, Union Minister of Culture & Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti Dr Raj Bhushan Choudhary, Union Minister of State for Health & Ayush Pratap Rao Jadhav, Union Minister of Textile Giriraj Singh and Cabinet Minister Ashish Sood, among other respected dignitaries. Kangana Ranaut Starts #NaamLikho Campaign On Social Media; Thanks House Help Manisha For Always Being There.

Talking at the screening, Kangana said, “On behalf of all the crew and cast members of our film, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to our Hon’ble Chief Minister of Delhi, Rekha Gupta, who deserves all the praises showered upon her. The whole nation knows how Rekha ji has taken care of the governance in Delhi so far. There has been a complete transformation of Delhi under her leadership. She managed to curb the environmental and air quality issues in Delhi with her effective measures. Not much is written about these good things, but the negative stories keep appearing. Her efforts are not appreciated enough. When I called to invite her for this screening, she immediately said a yes, and I will always be indebted to her. I would also like to thank all of my fellow parliamentarian who have taken out time to be here.”

Speaking at the special occasion, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Delhi, Rekha Gupta, said, “Kangana Ranaut is a strong voice in the Parliament, who keeps fighting for the betterment of cinema and the people of India. She doesn’t just voice her opinions out in the Parliament, but also on screen [through her films]. From the bottom of my heart, I would like to congratulate the artist and the emotion in Kangana for choosing such stories and subjects. The film states that the dedication, service and patriotism is not just limited to the ones in uniforms. It is something that all the citizens of our country have within themselves. And when it matters the most, every Indian steps up to help the country. The real Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata are the citizens of our country.” Kangana Ranaut and Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai to Honour India's Unseen Heroes at Special 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' Screening in Raipur.

As part of a nationwide initiative, the makers have begun hosting special screenings across cities, inviting often-overlooked frontline workers from different sectors of the society. Be it police, nurses, ward boys, hospital watchmen, cleaners, security staff, or any other support personnel, the campaign aims to recognise their relentless and tireless service, which otherwise rarely make headlines.

Kangana and Hon’ble CM Rekha Gupta personally felicitated some of the unseen heroes from Delhi. Nishi Pathak, Pushpa, ⁠Suman, ⁠Menaka, ⁠Namrata Yadav, ⁠Niti Sharma, ⁠BK Khurana and ⁠Shashi Lal were honoured with the Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata badges.

Presented by Dr. Jayantilal Gada (PEN Studios), the film is produced by PEN Studios, Manikarnika Films, and Paramhans Creations, in association with Eunoia Films LLP and Floating Rocks Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., and will be distributed by Pen Marudhar on June 12, 2026.