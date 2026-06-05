Kangana Ranaut To Lead Nationwide Campaign Honouring India’s Unseen Heroes Ahead of 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' Release

Staying true to the spirit of 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata', a film that celebrates the unseen heroes of India, the makers are set to launch a first-of-its-kind nationwide campaign honouring real-life individuals who made a difference when it mattered the most.

As part of this special initiative, lead actor Kangana Ranaut will travel across key cities in India, including Bhubaneswar, Raipur, Jodhpur, Delhi and Jaipur, to honour unseen heroes from all walks of life, from Anganwadi workers, ASHA workers, healthcare professionals, municipal corporation staff, police personnel, and other frontline contributors whose selfless service has left a lasting impact on society, often without receiving the recognition they deserve. PM Modi Gave the Moniker ‘Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata’ to Our Labour Class, Says Kangana Ranaut.

In each city, select heroes will be felicitated with a special badge of honour in recognition of their extraordinary service, courage and dedication. Representing diverse sectors that keep communities functioning and safe, these individuals embody the spirit of everyday heroism celebrated in the film. Adding significance to the initiative, the makers are also planning exclusive screenings in the presence of state dignitaries, including Chief Ministers, alongside the individuals being honoured.

The campaign draws inspiration directly from the core theme of Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, which shines a light on everyday people who rise to extraordinary occasions, often without seeking recognition. 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata': Kangana Ranaut Reveals How John Abraham Made the Film’s Title Possible.

The campaign comes shortly after the trailer launch of the film in Mumbai, where audiences got a glimpse into a powerful story inspired by true events. Set against the backdrop of one of Mumbai’s darkest nights, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata highlights how ordinary people displayed extraordinary bravery to save over 400 lives during a brutal terror attack, shifting the spotlight to nurses, ward boys, hospital staff, and other silent saviours who stepped up in a moment of crisis.

Also starring Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, Amrutha Namdev, Esha Dey, Priya Berde, Asha Shelar, Suhita Thatte, Rasika Aghase, Aditya Mishra and Zahid Khan, the film is presented by Dr. Jayantilal Gada (PEN Studios) and produced by PEN Studios, Manikarnika Films and Paramhans Creations, in association with Eunoia Films LLP and Floating Rocks Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is slated to release in theatres on June 12, 2026.