Kanika Kapoor Claims She's Not Getting Anything to Eat, Hospital Hits Back Saying She's Provided with a Gluten-Free Diet

Kanika Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kanika Kapoor was the first Bollywood celeb to have tested positive for the coronavirus in the country. The singer was returning from London after meeting her kids and was on her way to Lucknow where she resides. The singer claims she was the one who contacted officials in Lucknow to get her tested for COVID-19 virus. While her initial report came in positive, her family members raised questions over the same and hence her sample was tested again. Unfortunately, the results were the same but she's stable and recuperating at the Lucknow hospital.

However, the Baby Doll singer in her newest interaction with Times of India claimed that she's being treated in a room full of mosquitoes and dust. "I've been here since 11 am and all I've been given is a small bottle of water to drink. I've been asking these people to give me something to eat but I've only been given two small bananas and an orange that had flies on it. I am so hungry, I haven't even taken the medicine that I was supposed to till now. I have a fever, I've informed them, but no one has attended to me. The food I brought with me has been taken away. I can't even eat anything that's given to me as I am allergic to some foods. I am hungry, thirsty and I feel miserable here," the singer had earlier claimed. Sonam Kapoor On Kanika Kapoor After She Tests Positive For Coronavirus: India Was Not Self Isolating But Playing Holi.

Keeping her new set of blames in mind, the hospital authorities have now issued a statement that suggests that she's getting proper treatment. "She is being provided with a Gluten-free diet from the hospital kitchen. The facility provided to her is an isolated room with a toilet, patient-bed, and a television. The ventilation of her room is air-conditioned with a separate Air Handling Unit (AHU) for the COVID-19 unit," the director of the hospital said in his conversation with Ahemdabad Mirror. Kanika Kapoor Tests Positive for COVID-19, UP Police Books Her for Showing Negligence During Coronavirus Outbreak.

"The hospital staff at her disposal is for a four-hour shift during which they cannot eat or drink because they wear anti-infection equipment. Every four hours one team is “donned off” their gear and another shift takes over. The room is cleaned every four hours. Kanika Kapoor’s claims are all baseless. Kanika Kapoor has been provided with the best that is possible in a hospital. She must cooperate as a patient and not throw tantrums of a star in Lucknow," he further added.

Fortunately, the other guests who came in contact with the singer at different parties have all been tested negative for COVID-19.