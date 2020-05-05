Karan Johar Says He's Available for 'Father Roles' in Bollywood As He Shares a Selfie Flaunting His Grey Hair! (View Pic)

Karan Johar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coronavirus quarantine has forced everyone to take to social media. While celebrities have been sharing everything from throwback pictures from their childhood to sunkissed selfies to fun videos. Filmmaker Karan Johar too has been making sure to keep everyone entertained with some amazing videos with his kids Yash and Roohi Johar. We bet you enjoyed the first season of 'Lockdown With Johars' but this time taking a break from that, Karan's latest Instagram is a selfie of himself, flaunting his grey-haired look. Karan Johar's Kids Yash and Roohi Call Him an Oldie and The Director Is Not Taking it Lightly! (Watch Funny Video).

Karan recently took to Instagram to share a picture of himself sporting a big glasses and his signature pout. The actor captioned it saying he wouldn't mind a second chance at acting even though his first stint in Bombay Velvet didn't receive much favourable responses. With his salt and pepper look, the actor is hoping to get some father roles. Sharing his picture, Karan wrote, "I have an announcement to make!!!! I AM AVAILABLE FOR FATHER ROLES! ( at 48 with a poor track record I promise i can’t afford to be choosy)." Karan Johar Turns Into Rishi Kapoor From Bobby and It's ‘The Magic of Face Mapping’ Done Right (Watch Video).

Check Out Karan Johar's Post Here:

Karan's post received some hilarious responses from his followers. A fan of the director even gave him a compliment saying, "Lol I think you would be great, even you can do elder brother roles." Well, we have to say everyone does deserve a second chance and especially its someone like Karan, we won't mind a bit of 'Toodles' in a film.