Karan Johar’s Dharma Production Extends Support to PM-CARES, CM Relief Fund and Other NGOs to Fight the COVID-10 Crisis (Watch Video)

Karan Johar (Photo Credits: Insta)

The situation in India is getting tougher with each passing day, courtesy the coronavirus pandemic. In these hard times, 'unity' is very much important and must say, our country is following the same. As many celebrities from different walks of life are doing their bit and have been pledging monetary support to combat the deadly virus. Now, the latest one to join the bandwagon is none other than filmmaker Karan Johar. The multi-talented artist took to his social media and informed one and all that his company, Dharma Productions is extending support amid the crisis. Akshay Kumar Pledges to Donate Rs 25 Crore to PM Narendra Modi's PM-Cares Fund for COVID-19 Relief.

KJo shared an emotional video in which he lauds the efforts of the citizen and further declares that Dharma is extending support to PM-CARES, CM Relief Fund and other charities with an aim to the help the ones in need. "We're all in this together and it is our responsibility to help those in need during these difficult times... which is why the Dharma family has come together to support these notable causes in their mission to provide relief during this lockdown." his caption read. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan Offer Their 4-Storey Personal Office Space Amid COVID-19 Crisis, Twitter Hail The Couple and Trend #SRKOfficeForQuarantine!

Check Out Karan Johar's Tweet Below:

We're all in this together and it is our responsibility to help those in need during these difficult times... which is why the Dharma family has come together to support these notable causes in their mission to provide relief during this lockdown. #LetsUniteAgainstCOVID pic.twitter.com/v39d6sBme7 — Dharma 2.0 (@DharmaTwoPointO) April 18, 2020

Apart from PM-CARES and CM Relief Fund, Dharma has pledged support to Goonj, Give India, Producers Guild of India, Zomato, The Art of Living. Indeed, we love are loving it how Bollywood is standing united in these grim times. Earlier, Akshay Kumar had donated Rs 25 crore to PM-CARES and even Shah Rukh Khan had announced a series of initiative for COVID-19 relief. Stay tuned!