Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have their 8th wedding anniversary today! The couple got hitched on 16 October 2012 and have been in a blissful phase of life since then. They welcomed their baby boy, Taimur Ali Khan in 2016. And now, they are all set to welcome their second baby in 2021. The actress could not help but shower some love on her 'Saifu' publicly, wishing him on this special day. Kareena Kapoor Wants to Play in the IPL With Taimur, Posts a Picture of Son Playing Cricket.

She shared their rarely seen pic where they are cuddling together. Oh, we also cannot miss how cute they looked together and also those smokey eyes of Bebo. But what's most beautiful is this caption written by her.

In the Instagram caption, she wrote, "Once upon a time there was a girl named Beboo and a boy named Saifu. They both loved sphagetti and wine... and lived happily ever after. Now you guys know the key to a happy marriage. On that note, happy anniversary SAKP... here’s to eternity and beyond."

Kareena's Post

Well, it is lovely how couple balances their work and personal life. This wedding anniversary will be extra special for them as they look forward to welcome the tiniest Pataudi member! Happy Anniversary, Saifeena!

