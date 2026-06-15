Kartik Aaryan Celebrates Sreeleela’s Birthday With Adorable Photo, Fans Think They Are Dating (View Post)

Bollywood is abuzz with renewed dating rumours surrounding actors Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela. The speculation intensified after Aaryan posted a heartfelt birthday message for Sreeleela on social media on June 14, 2026, just as the popular Telugu actress celebrated her 25th birthday. The candid post, featuring the duo from the sets of their upcoming film, quickly went viral, fueling fan theories about their relationship. Kartik Aaryan Wins Personality Rights Case: Bombay High Court Orders Takedown of AI Deepfakes, Voice Clones and Unauthorised Merchandise.

Kartik Aaryan Pens Sweet Birthday Wish for Sreeleela

On Sunday, June 14, 2026, Kartik Aaryan took to his social media to share a charming picture with Sreeleela, wishing her on her 25th birthday. The image, which appears to be a selfie taken during a bike ride, shows both actors smiling warmly into the camera's reflection. Aaryan captioned the post simply, "Happy Birthday Sree Sree." Sreeleela, born on June 14, 2001, was quick to respond, replying with an equally affectionate, "Thank you sweetest." The exchange immediately caught the attention of fans and media alike, adding further fuel to the long-standing dating rumours surrounding the pair.

Kartik Aaryans Birthday Post for Sreeleela

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Rumours about Kartik and Sreeleela's relationship have been circulating for several months. Speculation first gained momentum last year when Sreeleela was spotted attending Kartik's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at his Mumbai residence. Her presence at family gatherings, including a celebration for Kartik's sister, Dr Kritika Tiwari, further intensified the buzz. Adding to the intrigue, Kartik's mother, Mala Tiwari, once hinted during an award show that the family desired "a very good doctor" as a future daughter-in-law, a comment many fans linked to Sreeleela, who successfully completed her MBBS degree in 2026. Despite the persistent chatter, Kartik Aaryan has consistently maintained that he is single.

Fan Reactions to Kartik Aaryans Post

The birthday wish and Sreeleela's response sent fans into a frenzy, with many interpreting the interaction as a clear sign of a blossoming romance. Social media platforms were flooded with enthusiastic comments and theories. One fan exclaimed, "Another super blockbuster is coming," while another playfully remarked, "Wow Aashiq kya lag rahe ho."

A particularly clever user referenced the familiar warning on vehicle mirrors, commenting, "Objects in the mirror are closer than they appear," hinting at the growing closeness between the two stars.

How Did Fans React to Kartik Aaryan's Post?

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Their Upcoming Film

Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela are set to star together in an as-yet untitled romantic drama, also described as a musical, which is being directed by Anurag Basu. The film, produced by T-Series, was initially rumoured to be Aashiqui 3 but is now reportedly titled Tu Meri Zindagi Hai. Director Anurag Basu confirmed in April 2026 that the shoot is progressing well and the film is on track for a 2026 release. Fact Check: Is Sreeleela Dating Cricketer Tilak Varma? Actress’ Mother Dr Swarnalatha Reveals the Truth.

The film marks Sreeleela's highly anticipated Bollywood debut. A sneak peek shared earlier by Kartik Aaryan revealed him in a rugged avatar with long hair and a heavy beard, performing the iconic track "Tu Meri Zindagi Hai" while playing the guitar in front of a crowd. The teaser also hinted at an intense romantic storyline, showcasing moments between Kartik and Sreeleela, including bike rides and intimate scenes by a bonfire. The music for the film is being composed by Pritam.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2026 10:28 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).