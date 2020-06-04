Kartik Aaryan Says He Would Love To Have Ranveer Singh as His Gay Partner (Watch Video)

Kartik Aaryan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kartik Aaryan is making the most of the lockdown by interacting with people through social media. He has been quite chatty for a while and been giving interviews here and there. In one of the recent interviews, he even ended up saying that he wants a wife just like actress Deepika Padukone. Now, he says that if he had to choose a gay partner, that would be actor Ranveer Singh! Yeah, Deepika's husband. Kartik Aaryan: I Want to Marry a Girl Like Deepika Padukone Who Shows Off Her Husband Proudly.

This answer came only when the host of Bollywood Hungama asked him a hypothetical question. He asked, "At a gun point if you had to pick a gay partner from the industry, who would that be?" Without taking any extra seconds, Kartik replied, "Ranveer." Don't ask us the reason as he did not provide one! But fans would definitely want to know why.

Here's The Video:

For the uninitiated, Kartik will be soon seen in Dostana sequel. Directed by Collin D'Cunha, the film will have newbie Laksh Lalwani and also Janhvi Kapoor as the lead cast. The standalone sequel of Priyanka Chopra starrer Dostana will have a light-hearted plot revolving around a gay relationship. Well, it will be fun to watch Kartik being a part of a comedy drama that does not involve monologue (hopefully) for a change! Coming back to imaginative Kartik-Ranveer jodi, what are your thoughts on it?