Karwa Chauth 2021 is here! It's an Indian ritual that is celebrated every year with great aplomb by suhaagans. Usually, on this day a married woman keeps a fast for the long life of her husband. However, as we are in the 21st century, ideologies have changed and so even a few husbands keep fast for their wives and give them moral support. Having said that, just like every year, this time too many Bollywood and Television stars got hitched to the love of their life. And so, here's a list of newly married celebs who will be celebrating their first Karwa Chauth for the first time in 2021. Karwa Chauth 2021: Hina Khan's Style Staples To Amp Up Your Wardrobe This Festive Season (View Pics).

Natasha Dalal and Varun Dhawan

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan married his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal on January 24, 2021. The couple followed all the COVID-19 protocols and got hitched in quite a low-key ceremony. Only family members and close pals were in attendance.

Dia Mirza And Vaibhav Rekhi

On February 15, 2021, Dia Mirza got hitched for the second time to Vaibhav Rekhi. Their wedding was no fuss and only saw near and dear ones in attendance. This will be first Karwa Chauth for the duo.

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar

It came as a surprise to one and all when Yami Gautam and filmmaker Aditya Dhar announced their wedding on social media. The couple got married on June 4, 2021, at Yami’s farmhouse in Himachal Pradesh. Now, we wait for their first Karwa Chauth pics.

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya

After proposing his ladylove on national TV on Bigg Boss, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar tied the knot on July 16, 2021. Their shaadi made headlines as earlier there were rumours of the two seeing each other. This will also be the couple's first Karwa Chauth together.

Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale

The Kapil Sharma Show fame Sugandha Mishra and Dr Sanket Bhosale will be celebrating the Indian festival of Karwa Chauth for the first time today. The couple who got married on April 26, 2021 in Jalandhar often share updates from their life on social media.

Shweta Agarwal and Aditya Narayan

Aditya Narayan got hitched to his Shaapit co-star, Shweta Agarwal after dating for ten years. The couple had tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony on December 1, 2020. This Karwa Chauth is their first time and we are excited to see their post on social media.

That's it, guys! Here's wishing all the newly married pairs a happy Karwa Chauth 2021. May all of them prosper in life. So, who is your favourite couple from the ones above? Tell us your views in the comment section below. Stay tuned

