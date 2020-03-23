Katrina Kaif to Collaborate with Super 30 Director, Vikas Bahl for a Slice-of-Life Comedy?

Katrina Kaif to work with Vikas Bahl next? (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Katrina Kaif is aiming for different genres currently and doesn't mind exploring different contents. She wants to tap the actress within her and given the kind of praise she received from Akshay Kumar for Sooryavanshi, she's excited to sign the content that would make her proud as an artist. While the actress is yet to officially announce her next after Rohit Shetty directorial, a report in Mumbai Mirror suggests that she'll collaborate with Super 30 director Vikas Bahl for a slice-of-life comedy. Janata Curfew: Katrina Kaif Catches Up With Pals Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor Over Video Call Amid COVID-19 Lockdown.

The film is tentatively titled Deadly since it revolves around a funeral and will trace the protagonist’s journey of self-discovery with humorous undertones. It also revolves around a father-daughter relationship and the director is already in conversation with Amitabh Bachchan for the same. While the veteran actor has heard the script and even expressed an interest, he's yet to join the cast officially. The actress will be a part of multiple reading sessions to get hold of her new character.

While the film was about to go on floors in May, the recent coronavirus outbreak in the country has delayed its recce further. "It was supposed to kick off in May, but following the coronavirus scare across the world, the makers are waiting for things to settle down before heading for a recce,” said a source close to the development. Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Priyanka Chopra and Others Show You Why Floral Fashion Is Always a Hot Trend in Summers (View Pics).

Coming to Katrina's film kitty, she's confirmed to star in a horror-comedy with Gully Boy actor, Siddhant Chaturvedi and has another supernatural comedy with Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday. She also has Tiger Zinda Hai's sequel with Salman Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar's next superhero venture. Yea, her future line-up is all about excitement and some more excitement.