Katrina Kaif turned 37! The Bollywood actress has established herself as a bankable star over the years of consistent efforts. Once called as the 'barbie doll' of B-town, she proved to cinephiles that she indeed was one and more. Not just fashion and dance, but gradually she also sharpened her acting skills as well, experimenting with versatility. As she celebrates her birthday today, Twitter is filled with lovely messages for her. Katrina Kaif Birthday Special: A Fashion Maverick Whose Red Carpet Shenanigans Never Cease to Amaze (View Pics).

The social media platforms are flooded with her pretty pictures and GIFs. In fact, the virtual celebration of the same already started a day ahead of her actual birthday. The excited fans made sure that her quarantine birthday became extra special by starting the drill beforehand! Check out the latest wishes posted by the fans now.

Kat Admirer

From Laila (ZNMD) who taught us how to live life, to Zoya (Tiger) who taught how to fight for. Whtr it's Soft n pure Maya in Newyork or stammering Jenny in APKGK. Frm Sweetest Shruti in JJ to Badass Babita Kumari in Zero n now FIRST FEMALE SUPER HERO.#HappyBirthdayKatrinaKaif pic.twitter.com/BmQuBU8Kgg — 🥀 (@ilovekatkaif) July 16, 2020

One For The 'Tigress'

Wishing Zoya many happy returns of the day. Keep rocking as always tigress. Happy Birthday Katrina Kaif pic.twitter.com/LzRsB6fk0Y — PavanKumarChaturvedi (@itsMeBajrangi) July 15, 2020

Announcements Expected?

Happy birthday to the stunning superstar Katrina Kaif ❤️ wonder when she will announce her upcoming films pic.twitter.com/kC44BYr6Nn — Devdas (@shahrukhdevdas2) July 15, 2020

Sweet Words

Happy birthday to my favorite celebrity in Bollywood, I am huge fan of her action. Also, your dancing skills , there is no one can be like you. Happy Birthday Katrina Kaif pic.twitter.com/sBEoGBPbIH — Aaminah. (@nothingbutkaif) July 15, 2020

A Die hard Fans Says

I Can't Think Of Any Better Representation Of Beauty Than Someone Who Is Unafraid To Be Herself... Happy Birthday Katrina Kaif pic.twitter.com/8jH53JDw62 — ♥ (@Neha_1512_) July 15, 2020

One For Kat Being a Perfect Fitspo

The true Fitness Queen of Bollywood~ Happy Birthday Katrina Kaif pic.twitter.com/KlcduhYkfk — Queen Squad💯 (@JonSnowisLov3) July 15, 2020

Katrina has been quite active on social media. She was also one of those first few celebs to try out the new feature on Instagram called as 'Instagram reels.' She has also been posting about her chores during lockdown. On the other hand, fans are super excited about her collaboration with Ali Abbas Zafar as he starts a superhero universe.

