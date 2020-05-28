Katrina Kaif's Adorable Smile In Her Latest Instagram Post Will Take Away Your Lockdown Blues! (See Pic)

Katrina Kaif (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coronavirus pandemic has resulted in excess usage of social media given that everything outdoors is shut. The virtual world has been our much-needed respite amid this lockdown. Celebs have been super active on social media amid this quarantine and we have been seeing several posts from Bollywood stars, from throwback pictures to fun TikTok videos and more. Katrina Kaif who has been quarantining with her sister Isabelle Kaif started off her quarantine posts with some fun videos of cooking and cleaning. Recently, the actress shared an adorable picture of herself as a mid-week treat to her fans. Katrina Kaif on How COVID-19 Pandemic Changed Her Perspective About Life.

The actress shared a picture where she is seen flashing her gorgeous smile and is dressed in a rather causual avatar. Sharing the cute snap, Katrina captioned it along with a cat emoji. It's been a while since the actress shared a snap of herself and hence fans couldn't contain their happiness as she posted this adorable pic.

Check Out the Katrina Kaif's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram 😺 A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on May 28, 2020 at 1:53am PDT

We have seen another side of Katrina Kaif amid this lockdown. From showing us how to make pancakes and chopping vegetables and also choosing the right broom, Kat has shown us how to ace all household chores amid this pandemic. Katrina Kaif Is ‘Brushing’ Away Your Broom Confusions This Quarantine, Here’s How (View Post).

Of course, fans have dearly missed watching her on-screen. On the work front, the actress is all set to be next seen in Sooryavanshi which has been postponed due to the pandemic. The film is expected to be the first biggie that will hit the screens once lockdown is lifted.