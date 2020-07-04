One of the sweetest Instagram profiles you will come across is of Katrina Kaif's. The Bollywood actress boasts of over 39 million followers on the app. Since her internet-breaking Insta debut, her posts have been winning hearts and how. The raw, sweet and motivating posts always have her fans hooked to it. The recent one is a cutesy musical montage wishing her friend and B-town's favourite pilates instructor, Yasmin Karachiwala. Katrina Kaif Sparkles in Pink in This Kay Beauty’s Tutorial!.

Kat posted a bunch of pictures with her dear friend and they are plain cute. They are from their parties, travel, events and fitness workshops. Also, they are anything but perfect and that's what makes this a beautiful watch.

In the caption, she wrote, "Dear Yasy it’s ur big birthday ....just your presence always make everything seem better , your positivity, your good advice , you always challenge yourself , if I can do it , you can do it better and faster .... I’m so lucky to have u as my fitness partner and friend . I hope we are together forever I know u call me “ your sunshine ” but ...... YOU are my sunshine @yasminkarachiwala." Check out the post below. Yo or Hell No? Katrina Kaif's Very Own 'Pride' Moment and Her Attempt to Rock All Colourful Look.

Here's The Video

Katrina will be next seen in Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi. She is reuniting with the superstar after quite a lot of time and fans are excited to watch this sizzling on-screen couple together. Till then, videos like this one are bliss to the sore eyes!

