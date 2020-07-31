The name of the hour, Kiara Advani celebrates her birthday today and the day is special enough to sing her praises. Though she had a rather slow start in the industry, Kiara has managed to rub shoulders with her contemporaries in a relatively short span of time. Yes, Lust Stories was definitely a turning point in her filmy career and she hasn't looked back since then. From working with Akshay Kumar to Kartik Aaryan, she is working with all the prominent names in B-town and certainly has the most promising future lineup. Keerthy Suresh or Kiara Advani May Romance Ram Charan in Chiranjeevi's Acharya.

Kiara's clearly the name on every director's wish list currently. There was a time when she had as many as six releases in her kitty. Of course, few of them have released already and yet, she has four major projects to look forward to. A movie with Dharma Productions and a release that she'll carry on her shoulders entirely, the Good Newwz actress has an exciting list of upcoming releases and we are equally thrilled for all of them. Let's check out the names of her future releases. Kiara Advani Wants To Work In A Comedy Film Directed By Karan Johar?

Indoo Ki Jawani

The story revolves around a girl from Ghaziabad whose left swipes and right swipes on a dating app result in hilarious chaos. It's a heroine-centric project that will probably have a digital premiere.

Shershaah

The film is a biopic on Kargil war hero, Vikram Batra. Sidharth Malhotra essays the role of this army officer who was known for his bravery and valour and Kiara plays his fiancee. The war drama too is in the list of probable releases that will hit the OTT platform directly.

Laxmmi Bomb

Kiara Advani joins Akshay Kumar in the Hindi remake of Tamil horror comedy, Kanchana. Laxmmi Bomb is confirmed to hit Disney+Hotstar directly though its release date is still not confirmed.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

The sequel to Akshay Kumar's horror-comedy will see Kiara Advani sharing the screen space with Kartik Aaryan. The shooting of the film is still underway and is likely to resume in the next couple of months.

So, there you go. With such a promising lineup, there's rarely a thing she can be worried about. Besides, the actress is also open to working in regional cinemas and may decide to sign her next project with a regional banner instead. Considering actresses like Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt are now heading that way, Kiara may think about joining them, though she has had a couple of releases down south already

