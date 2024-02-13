Kiss Day, celebrated on February 13, is a prelude to the much-anticipated Valentine's Day, which falls on February 14. This occasion holds immense significance for couples worldwide, as it provides a unique opportunity to express affection and deepen the emotional connection through a simple yet powerful gesture – a kiss. The significance of Kiss Day lies in its ability to foster intimacy and strengthen the bond between partners. A kiss is not merely a physical act; it is a manifestation of love, passion, and understanding. Happy Kiss Day 2024 Wishes, Romantic WhatsApp Messages, Quotes, Images To Share With Your Sweetheart.

In cinema, kisses have played pivotal roles in conveying passion, intimacy and infatuation. From Hollywood to Bollywood, there are some iconic on-screen kisses etched in the collective memory of audiences, like the steamy kiss between Jack and Rose in Titanic and the passionate Frenching in Raja Hindustani. So on the occasion of Kiss Day 2024, therefore, let's celebrate the romantic spirit within every one of us by looking back in 2023 and listing the best movie kisses in Bollywood last year.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

The Luv Ranjan romcom featured several kisses between its two main leads, Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, that range from playful to passionate.

Watch Video:

1920: Horrors of the Heart

Balika Vadhu has grown up, and how! Avika Gor played the lead in this horror film that featured some intense kissing scenes with her co-star Danish Pandor. 1920 Horrors of the Heart Movie Review: Avika Gor's Hilariously Dumb Horror Film Can't Exorcise The Absurdity of Its Making.

Watch Video:

Lust Stories 2

Tamannaah Bhatia has quite the eventful 2023, as the actress broke a longtime no-onscreen-kissing policy by performing a passionate lovemaking sequence with her real-life boyfriend, Vijay Varma, in this Netflix anthology.

Watch Video:

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

The Karan Johar directorial features several kissing scenes not only between Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt but also a pleasantly shocking one between Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi. Our fave, though, is the one between Ranveer and Alia in the lift.

Watch Video:

12th Fail

For those who watched this Vidhu Vinod Chopra film and wondered what this entry is all about, we understand your confusion. For some reason, this kiss between Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar was deleted from the film, which is sad since it was such a lovely kiss.

Watch Video:

Animal

If there is one kiss that became the most talked about of the year, it would belong to the sizzling kiss between Ranbir Kapoor and Tripti Dimri in Animal. While the actor also shared some nice onscreen kisses with Rashmika Mandanna, this one easily steals the show. Animal Movie Review: Ranbir Kapoor's Provocative Performance Can't Rescue Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Exhausting and Disturbing Ode to Toxic Masculinity.

Watch Video:

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

This Netflix friendship saga had quite a few kissing scenes for all its lead stars, but the one that stood out was the intimate scene between Ananya Panday and Rohan Gurbaxani. Especially the tragic turn that this intimate show takes on...

So, which of the above onscreen kisses is your favourite? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 13, 2024 07:04 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).