Actress Alia Bhatt says her husband and star Ranbir Kapoor, who is lauded for his power-packed performances on screen, is a burp specialist. Alia said: “He is deeply, madly and truly in love with Raha, he is sometimes just staring at her, he is troubling her, he is playing games with her. In the beginning, he was a burp specialist. The only thing he was not doing was feeding her.” Koffee With Karan Season 8 Episode 4: Kareena Kapoor Khan Gives Karan Johar a Sassy Response When He Asks Her ‘Do You Consider Deepika Padukone As Competition?’ (Watch Video).

Alia was seen as a guest on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan along with Kareena Kapoor Khan. Alia and Ranbir got married in 2022 after they started dating on the sets of Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. The two welcomed Raha in November last year. Koffee With Karan Season 8 Episode 4: Kareena Kapoor Khan Reveals Taimur Is the ‘Quieter One’ and Jeh Is the ‘Toofan Mail’.

Koffee with Karan Season 8 is airing on Disney+ Hotstar.

