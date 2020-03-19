Krishna Shroff Spotted with Boyfriend Eban Hyams at the Mumbai Airport! Couple Sports Face Masks Amid Coronavirus Outbreak (View Pics)

Krishna Shroff with BF Eban Hyams (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Krishna Shroff is Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff’s sister. Unlike her brother, Krishna is definitely not shy about flaunting her relationship with boyfriend Eban Hyams. If you have seen her Instgram feed, you’ll agree to us. Krishna and her beau were spotted at the Mumbai Airport last evening. The couple was seen in causal avatars, but yes, they didn’t miss on the face masks. Due to coronavirus outbreak in the country, each and every individual has been suggested to take utmost precaution in order to be not affected by COVID-19. Krishna Shroff and Boyfriend Eban Adams Steal a Kiss at an Aquarium! View Pics of This Sizzling Hot Couple.

Celebs who are travelling for work or other personal commitments can be seen wearing face masks and stepping out. Krishna Shroff and Eban Hyams were also seen sporting face masks amid coronavirus outbreak. Krishna was seen in an all-black sporty ensemble, whereas her boyfriend opted for a white vest and teamed it with basketball shorts. Putting their arms around each other, Krishna and Eban posed for the shutterbugs. If you haven’t seen their pictures, you must take a look at it right away. Krishna Shroff Does a Topless Photoshoot and Her Tattoo Steals Away All the Attention! View Pics.

Krishna Shroff With BF Eban Hyams

Couple Sports Face Masks

Krishna Shroff’s boyfriend Eban Hyams is a basketball player by profession. In an interview to Mirror the former mentioned how the Shroffs reacted to her relationship. She was quoted as saying, “They don't interfere much, they trust my judgement. Families eventually do get involved, but I'd like to take my time and keep it between us for now.”