Kriti Kharbanda Reveals How Her Flu Symptoms Got Her Paranoid About Contracting Coronavirus

Kriti Kharbanda (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Coronavirus outbreak has forced everyone to practise social distancing so as contain its spread and it is particularly mandatory for anyone showing symptoms relating to it. While we have seen several major Hollywood celebs getting infected by the virus, the spread of COVID-19 has luckily been much less in terms of famous Bollywood personalities. Recently actress Kriti Kharbanda opened up about getting paranoid over contracting coronavirus after she was down with flu. The actress revealed that she did self-isolate herself following COVID-19 scare. Kriti Kharbanda Is Red Hot and Ravishing in a Razor Sharp Latex Ensemble by Deme!

The Pagalpanti actress has been quarantined since a month now and recently opened up about her experience of panicking over contracting coronavirus. After the actress returned from Delhi where she had been to attend an engagement ceremony, the actress caught cold and cough. Speaking about the same, she told Mumbai Mirror, "I thought it’s best not to mingle, given the symptoms. I was terrified I had contracted the virus but since test kits were not available in the country back then, and I did not have fever, the doctors advised me to distance myself and monitor my symptoms. I was paranoid for the first three days, then I started to feel better.” Fashion Face-Off: Kriti Kharbanda or Amruta Khanvilkar in a Neon Yellow Blazer Dress by Nayantaara? Who Wore It Better?

Check Out Kriti Kharbanda's Post on Social Distancing:

Given the circumstances, it's not just Kriti but anyone who may be showing the mildest symptoms relating to the virus are getting paranoid. Kriti revealed though that having her boyfriend Pulkit Samrat around has been helpful amid this time. Kriti and Pulkit are living in the same building, which helped the actress deal with the situation.