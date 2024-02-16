Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay Movie Review: Guru Randhawa and Saiee Manjrekar's Romcom is a Dull and Insipid Affair! (LatestLY Exclusive)
Heer (Guru Randhawa) and Iraa (Saiee Manjrekar) are in love, to escape familial pressure, they decide to tie the knot with Heer pledging to support Iraa's IAS aspirations. However, a misunderstanding leads both families to believe that they're expecting a child!
Kuch Khatta Ho Jaay Movie Review (Image Credit: Stock Photos)
Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay Movie Review: Popular Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa makes his film debut with Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay, a film so boring that you start hating even the reasonably good singer in it! Randhawa could have made his debut with a decent Punjabi production...or any decent production, for that matter. Why did he choose to rebrand himself as an actor with a film that has nothing to offer is the question that will haunt you as you leave the theatre, unless of course, you don't feel the urge to leave the movie mid-way! Bad acting, poor editing and shoddy scripting all in the collective have butchered the tale mercilessly. The only decent part about the film is the hummable songs it offers. Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay Song 'Bottley Kholo': Guru Randhawa, Saiee Manjrekar Bring New Groovy Party Number (Watch Video)
Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay revolves around Heer (Guru Randhawa), who hails from a rich family in Agra. He runs a successful family business selling sweets, and his only aim in life is to fall in love with Ira (Sai Manjrekar) and cherish that love forever. Ira, on the other hand, is ambitious. She wants to serve the country by passing the IAS exam. Heer and Ira eventually tie the knot as the families can't wait any longer. But soon after their wedding, pressure to have a baby starts mounting. Amidst the expectation to start a family and the burning ambition to serve the country, the couple decides to fake a pregnancy. The chaos and the commotion that ensues thereafter form the theme of the story.
Watch the Trailer of Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay:
Now, what looks like a reasonably decent plot on paper turns into a nightmare to watch, thanks to the poor execution of the project. While the first half is breezy, the film lingers on laboriously in the second half with jokes and punches thrown around randomly to evoke laughs. The writing is all over the place, and some sequences are unintentionally funny. There are some tilted references to Badhai Ho with poor remarks made on homosexuality using some corny dialogues. The film's writing is as problematic as it is poor!
G Ashok, who has earlier produced the Telugu film Bhagmati and its Hindi remake Durgamati, wields the megaphone for Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay. The makers seem to have no clue about the story and the screenplay. You get overlapping sequences with no coherence or comedy. The dialogues that are supposed to be funny are inspired by the usual WhatsApp forwards that land on our mobile phones. The poor writing has made the whole affair silly, insipid, and boring to watch. What is served in the name of mindless comedy is a dull watch without any concrete subplots, let alone nuanced storytelling. Shahkot: Guru Randhawa Takes a Trip Down Memory Lane From the First-Day Shoot With Isha Talwar (View Pic)
In a film marred by poor scripting and horrible direction, two veterans -Anupam Kher and Ila Arun - stand out in some scenes with their craft. The two have given their best in a film that fails to make any logic at any level. Guru Randhawa certainly has a screen presence, and Saiee Manjrekar is pretty to look at, even if she needs to work majorly on her dialogue delivery and needs to add more expressions to her limited acting repertoire. The otherwise talented Paresh Ganatra, Atul Srivastava and Paritosh Tripathi are completely wasted.
Final Thoughts on Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay
Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay is an insipid, dull and skull-crushingly boring watch! Strictly avoid this cinematic nightmare, no matter what!
Rating:1.5
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 16, 2024 03:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).