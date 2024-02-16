Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay revolves around Heer (Guru Randhawa), who hails from a rich family in Agra. He runs a successful family business selling sweets, and his only aim in life is to fall in love with Ira (Sai ​​Manjrekar) and cherish that love forever. Ira, on the other hand, is ambitious. She wants to serve the country by passing the IAS exam. Heer and Ira eventually tie the knot as the families can't wait any longer. But soon after their wedding, pressure to have a baby starts mounting. Amidst the expectation to start a family and the burning ambition to serve the country, the couple decides to fake a pregnancy. The chaos and the commotion that ensues thereafter form the theme of the story.

Now, what looks like a reasonably decent plot on paper turns into a nightmare to watch, thanks to the poor execution of the project. While the first half is breezy, the film lingers on laboriously in the second half with jokes and punches thrown around randomly to evoke laughs. The writing is all over the place, and some sequences are unintentionally funny. There are some tilted references to Badhai Ho with poor remarks made on homosexuality using some corny dialogues. The film's writing is as problematic as it is poor!

G Ashok, who has earlier produced the Telugu film Bhagmati and its Hindi remake Durgamati, wields the megaphone for Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay. The makers seem to have no clue about the story and the screenplay. You get overlapping sequences with no coherence or comedy. The dialogues that are supposed to be funny are inspired by the usual WhatsApp forwards that land on our mobile phones. The poor writing has made the whole affair silly, insipid, and boring to watch. What is served in the name of mindless comedy is a dull watch without any concrete subplots, let alone nuanced storytelling. Shahkot: Guru Randhawa Takes a Trip Down Memory Lane From the First-Day Shoot With Isha Talwar (View Pic)

In a film marred by poor scripting and horrible direction, two veterans -Anupam Kher and Ila Arun - stand out in some scenes with their craft. The two have given their best in a film that fails to make any logic at any level. Guru Randhawa certainly has a screen presence, and Saiee Manjrekar is pretty to look at, even if she needs to work majorly on her dialogue delivery and needs to add more expressions to her limited acting repertoire. The otherwise talented Paresh Ganatra, Atul Srivastava and Paritosh Tripathi are completely wasted.

Final Thoughts on Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay

Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay is an insipid, dull and skull-crushingly boring watch! Strictly avoid this cinematic nightmare, no matter what!