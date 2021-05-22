Mumbai, May 22 (IANS) "I have worked with Vijay ji, known to the world as Raam Laxman, in films like Hum Saath-Saath Hain and Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! and three to four others. Most of the songs we worked on together became hits. Raamlaxman Passes Away; Salman Khan Mourns the Loss of the Music Composer of His Many Hit Films

"The first thing that comes to my mind when I think of him is his behaviour. He was a jovial and soft-spoken person and always wore a smile on his face. His words were always sweet and I have never seen him lose his temper. He was a fantastic human being. His demise is definitely a huge loss for the industry. All we can do is pray so that his soul rests in peace.

"He would address me as Kumar ji. While teaching a song, he would always make it easy for the singer. If I ever said I found a part of a song difficult, he would encourage me saying, 'give it a try, I am here, don't worry and I am confident you can do this, tum gaa loge'. He was very popular among singers owing to his cordial behaviour. RIP Raamlaxman: From Dil Deewana to Wah Wah Ramji, 5 Popular Salman Khan Songs Scored by the Late Music Composer (Watch Videos)

"He would always encourage singers and was very humble in his approach. I still remember the happy expression on his face after a recording was completed. Today, I feel extremely sad to think that he is no more. His contribution to the industry is huge! He has gifted such amazing songs and helped so many singers to grow."

