Kunal Kemmu Beautifully Captures Soha Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu in a Gorgeous Picture, Calls Them Two Halves Of His Heart

Soha Ali Khan, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coronavirus lockdown is surely forcing celebrities to become more social media-friendly. With everyone quarantined inside their homes, it has been amazing seeing some fun posts from Bollywood celebs who are spending this time doing everything from learning a new skill to doing some household work. Actor Kunal Kemmu has been immensely active on social media and has been keeping us entertained with his amazing singing videos. Kemmu, sure is a man of many talents given that we have seen sing, dance and another extraordinary skill that he processes is photography. The actor recently took to Instagram to share a picture of the 'two halves of his heart', wife Soha Ali Khan and daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. COVID-19 Lockdown: Kunal Kemmu Sings Ranbir Kapoor Hits While Playing an Acoustic Guitar During Quarantine.

The Kalank actor posted a gorgeous black and white picture of Soha and Inaaya and it is a brilliant click. Kemmu captioned it as, "The Two Halves Of My (Heart Emoji)" and it is genuinely the sweetest thing ever. In the picture, Soha is seen looking lovingly at her adorable daughter. We have to say, Kunal does have a great eye and it is a perfect snap. While the picture received a lot of love from their fans, friends and family too couldn't get enough of it. Kunal Kemmu Reveals He Played Holi After 12 Years, Thanks to Princess Daughter Inaaya (View Pic).

Check Out the Picture Here:

View this post on Instagram The Two Halves Of My❤️ 📸 @khemster2 A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@khemster2) on Apr 10, 2020 at 12:21am PDT

As for his musical treats, Kemmu has been posting a few videos where he is strumming his guitar and singing a few Bollywood numbers. We have already seen him playing guitar and crooning to Ranbir Kapoor songs "Channa Mereya" and "Kabira". On the work front, Kunal is currently basking in the huge success of his latest film Malang and will be next seen in the second season the web show Abhay.