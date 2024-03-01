Kiran Rao's directorial comeback, Laapataa Ladies, stars Sparsh Shrivastava, Pratibha Ranta, and Ravi Kishan in the lead roles. The movie, produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande, was released in the theatres today and has opened to a positive response from the audience. Having said that, for those who have yet to watch the film, here is a disappointing update. Hours after Laapataa Ladies arrived in the cinema halls, it was unfortunately leaked online. As per the latest reports, Laapataa Ladies has been leaked online and has also been made available for torrent sites and telegram channels. Laapataa Ladies Song ‘Beda Paar’: Sona Mohapatra Croons Track for Kiran Rao Directorial Themed on Wedding Farewell (Watch Video).

Laapataa Ladies full Movie in HD has been leaked on several torrent sites like Filmywap, OnlineMoviewatches, 123Movie, 123Movierulz, Filmyzilla, and other pirated versions of the Movie in HD (300MB free download in 1080p, 720p, HD online) are available for the audience to watch.

Watch Laapataa Ladies Trailer Here:

Other keywords which are searched massively include Laapataa Ladies 2024 Full Movie Download, Laapataa Ladies Tamilrockers, Laapataa Ladies Tamilrockers HD Download, Laapataa Ladies Movie Download Pagalworld, Laapataa Ladies Movie Download Filmyzilla, Laapataa Ladies Movie Download Openload, Laapataa Ladies Movie Download Tamilrockers, Laapataa Ladies Movie Download, Laapataa Ladies Movie Download 720p, Laapataa Ladies Full Movie Download 480p, Laapataa Ladies Full Movie Download bolly4u, Laapataa Ladies Full Movie Download Filmyzilla, Laapataa Ladies Movie Watch Online and more are typed online to binge watch the pirated version of the film. Laapataa Ladies Selected As the Opening Film of IFFM 2024; Kiran Rao Directorial To Release in Australia on February 29.

Apart from Laapataa Ladies, there are several other newly released films and series that have become victims of online piracy. It includes Bramayugam, Mai Atal Hoon, Shogun, and Dune: Part Two, among others, that have also been leaked online and made available in HD prints.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 01, 2024 12:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).