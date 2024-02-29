Laapataa Ladies Movie Review: Kiran Rao returns to direction after 14 years, and how! Rao has always used cinema as an effective tool to tell stories driven by substance, situations and sensibilities. Her recent outing, Laapataa Ladies, bears the hallmark of a masterful director with a difference. This one is witty, quirky, entertaining, and highly engaging, without being one bit preachy! Rao employs the actors at her disposal, the situations in which she places the characters, and the subliminal messages she draws, as she astutely places her subtexts, are brilliant, to say the least! She offers a delightful treat for those who love cinema and its undeniable brilliance as a medium. Laapataa Ladies: Salman Khan, Sunny Deol And Other Bollywood Celebs Arrive In Style For Special Screening Kiran Rao And Aamir Khan’s Film.

Laapataa Ladies delivers a powerful commentary on women's empowerment and feminism, avoiding clichés and steering clear of male-bashing. What sets this film apart is its ability to seamlessly progress with ease while remaining engaging, never taking itself too seriously. Even amidst its light-hearted narrative, it imparts lasting messages that resonate with the audience. Director Rao deserves applause for her unique style that effortlessly depicts reality without needing to overstate a point. Ultimately, she reinforces faith in life's myriad complexities, asserting that the world isn't all bad; every so-called villain, whether in the form of a person or a situation, has a nuanced side.

The hilarious comedy of errors starts unspooling when two newlywed brides, Phool Kumari (Nitanshi Goel) and Pushpa (Pratibha Rana), get swapped accidentally during their train journey. Phool's husband, Deepak Kumar (Sparsh Shrivastava), gets the shock of his life when he realises that some other girl has replaced his wife, and he tries to seek desperate help from a seemingly corrupt cop, Shyam Manohar (Ravi Kishan). The chaos that ensues thereafter is not limited to just the horrible mix-up of identities, but it kicks off the quest of striving to find the voice of those involved! Mind you, the story is set in 2001, with no mobile phones or WhatsApp coming in handy to resolve the trouble at hand.

Venturing into the fictional Indian heartland, the film cleverly uses Bhojpuri and its dialects without veering into outright comedy, turning them into integral components of its satirical narrative. The well-crafted dialogues, screenplay, and sharp editing create an enjoyable cinematic experience. Tao adeptly places women in positions of power, exposing fault lines within patriarchy without resorting to male-bashing. Her simple narrative and storytelling style result in a film that is inherently beautiful in its inception, writing, and execution.

In terms of performances, the principal cast, featuring Nitanshi Goel, Sparsh Shrivastava, Pratibha Ranta, and Ravi Kishan, captivates audiences. Their performances evolve with the ever-changing emotional landscapes shaped by their circumstances. Goel and Rana lead with conviction, while Sparsh Shrivastava impresses with his remarkable restraint as a performer. Ravi Kishen adds likability to his role as a corrupt cop with a good side to his character.

Final Thoughts on Laapataa Ladies

Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies will satiate the cinema lover in you with its organic humour, beautifully layered subtexts, and a narrative that is as powerful as it is entertaining! Book your tickets right away!