Kiran Rao's latest film, Laapataa Ladies, is a cleverly written satire that offers a thoughtful commentary on social issues and celebrates the bond of sisterhood. The story revolves around two young brides, Phool Kumari and Pushpa, who get mixed up during a train journey, leading to unexpected events. Produced by Aamir Khan, this film has been highly anticipated and is finally released in theatres today(March 1). Critics who have seen the film are raving about its storytelling and other elements. Find out what they have to say! Laapataa Ladies Movie Review: Kiran Rao's Social Commentary On Women Empowerment Is Delightfully Entertaining! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Indian Express: Kiran Rao's film is unapologetically message-y, but its strongly beating feminist heart overrides the broad brush strokes. Sometimes things need to be stated loud and clear.

News18: Laapataa Ladies is a film which should be celebrated by every gender. In the season of big screen larger-than-life entertainers, Rao’s film comes across as refreshing and turns out to be a clear winner.

Laapataa Ladies Trailer

Hindustan Times: Laapataa Ladies isn't just about two brides who get swapped and feel lost in two different worlds. It's about how they find themselves while being vulnerable, and that leads to a new beginning of their lives. A clean comedy, a full-on entertainer, Lapaata Ladies makes for a perfect family watch.

The Hindu: Rich in colour and context, the rustic dramedy on invisibilisation of women is fuelled by keenly observed writing and heartfelt performances

India TV: Laapata Ladies overall is a must-watch. The film definitely will give the motivation to work out the problems in an effective manner. Be it being in a jolly mood or being serious, the film has showcased every emotion.

