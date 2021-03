Babil Khan on Tuesday informed that he has discovered a diary full of acting notes by his father, late actor Irrfan Khan. He calls it the 'Book Of Eli'. Babil shared a video clip on Instagram, where he is seen flipping through Irrfan's notes. "I just found this book in Baba's cupboard that I had given him when I was like 12 (he used to hate it when I used to call him ‘Dad' but whilst puberty global westernisation was beginning to ripen). Babil Khan Shares Father Irrfan Khan’s Unseen Pic with an Emotional Caption (View Post).

He had been writing notes on acting for me in it that I think he was going to teach me after film school, so I guess I have just found the ‘Book of Eli'," Babil wrote alongside the clip. He then shared a few pointers shared by his father. He said: "1. The intent -- general but specific emotion like displacement, if you are unable to identify with a specific situation. 2. The text is holy in context eg. the woman in the man, self-pity, sexual politics etc. "3. Follow the action of the text sincerely and the required emotion will arise - the intention of the lines are to tell a story and not to pass information. 4. Drama has to be created, it cannot be represented or portrayed like a fact." Irrfan Khan posts a New Mystery Message: Has The Rare Disease Turned The Actor Into a Philosopher?

Check Out Babil Khan's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Babil (@babil.i.k)

Babil concluded: "If you don't understand some things, welcome to the club :* (I'm here feeling like I'm decrypting hyroglifics from scratch. The rest is SO confusing, can't even ask him)."Earlier this month, Babil hinted at plans of joining the film industry soon, while posting about his father on social media. Irrfan died in April last year after a two-year battle with neuroendocrine tumour. He was last seen on screen in Angrezi Medium.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 23, 2021 06:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).