Laxmii, earlier titled Laxmmi Bomb, has finally made its way to an OTT release on Disney+ Hotstar. The remake of Kanchana, the 2011 Tamil horror-comedy, Laxmii stars Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani in the lead, with Sharad Kelkar in a cameo role. Raghava Lawrence, who directed the original and also played the lead, has helmed the remake, which is produced by the banners of Akshay and Tusshar Kapoor, along with Fox Star Studios and Shabinaa Entertainment. Laxmii Movie Review: Sharad Kelkar the Only Spark in Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani’s Horror-Comedy That’s Otherwise a Complete ‘Bomb’!

Laxmii is about a married interracial couple, Asif (Akshay Kumar) and Rashmi (Kiara Advani), who visit her parents after three years of estrangement. Near the parents' house is a haunted arena, where a pragmatic Asif goes to play cricket and he brings a curse along with him to the in-laws' abode. A ghost possesses him, troubling his family, but later, it turns out that it is a spirit seeking vengeance against a rich family.

(SPOILERS AHEAD) It turns out that the spirit is of Laxmii (Sharad Kelkar), a transgender who was killed after her land, where a rehabilitation center for her community was to be built, was illegally poached by a murderous businessman and his son. Laxmii, along with her foster father and mentally handicapped brother, are killed and their bodies are dumped in the same ground. After hearing Laxmii's story, Asif allows her to possess him so that she can take revenge on her murderers.

Akshay Kumar in Laxmii (Photo Credit: Disney+ Hotstar)

So what happens in the end?

The Ending

Using Asif's body, and at one point, Asif himself comes in action, Laxmii kills her murderers and their goons, killing the main baddie with a trishul. The events shift three months later. The rehabilitation centre is now ready and Asif and Rashmi are taking care of the facility.

Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani in Laxmii (Photo Credit: Disney+ Hotstar)

As they are having a conversation about the society has created differences when all genders are same, one of the inmates run towards them and informs that goons of a politician are creating a mess outside. Suddenly, Asif is possessed by Laxmii again, who proclaims that she is going to reign again, before she begins to emit her war-cry! OTT Releases Of The Week: Akshay Kumar’s Laxmii, Abhishek Bachchan’s Ludo, The Crown Season 4, Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru, Rajkummar Rao’s Chhalaang and More.

What Does It Mean?

While Laxmii was supposed to leave Asif's body when the night ends after she murdered her killers, the final scene shows that it never happened and that she continues to possess Asif whenever trouble comes knocking the doors.

Akshay Kumar in Laxmii (Photo Credit: Disney+ Hotstar)

Though, how does that work in the married dynamic of Asif and Rashmi, we are in the dark about it. Also since Kanchana had a sequel (with a totally unrelated story), we can see this as a tease to a sequel to Laxmii. However, going by the rancid reactions the movie has been receiving from viewers and critics, there is very less possibility of that happening!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 10, 2020 10:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).