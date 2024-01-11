Lohri, the festival of joy and new beginnings, holds a special place in the hearts of newlyweds, symbolising the essence of fertility and shared happiness. In the vibrant landscape of Bollywood, several star-studded couples who recently tied the knot are eagerly preparing for their first Lohri celebrations together. Scheduled for January 14, 2024, this festival promises to be particularly significant for these couples. When Is Lohri 2024? Know Date and Significance of the Popular Festival of Punjab That Marks the End of Winter.

Check out B-town’s newly married couples who will celebrate Lohri 2024 together:

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul

Cricketer KL Rahul and Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse on January 23, 2023, creating waves of joy among their close-knit circle. As they approach their first-ever Lohri celebration post-marriage, the couple radiates happiness, promising a delightful festivity ahead.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra

The reel-to-real couple, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, took the plunge into marital bliss on February 7, 2023, at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace. With Kiara donning a stunning pink lehenga by Manish Malhotra and Sidharth looking dapper in an ivory sherwani, their royal ceremony captivated the nation. As they gear up for their first Lohri as a married couple, anticipation and excitement are palpable among their fans.

Sonnalli Seygall and Ashesh L Sajnani

Pyaar Ka Punchnama fame Sonnalli Seygall and businessman Ashesh L Sajnani embarked on their marital journey with a simple Anand Karaj ceremony on June 7, 2023. The duo, adorned in elegant attire, is now gearing up for their first-ever Lohri celebration, adding another layer of warmth to the festival.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha

In one of the most talked-about weddings of the year, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha exchanged rings on May 13 at Kapurthala House, New Delhi, followed by a grand wedding on September 24, 2023. With their high-profile nuptials still fresh in memory, the couple is all set to mark their first Lohri together, creating a buzz in the industry.

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram

Celebrated actor Randeep Hooda and Mary Kom fame Lin Laishram embraced marital bliss in a traditional Meitei ceremony in Imphal on November 29. Their subsequent Mumbai reception added glamour to their union. As they prepare for their first Lohri celebration, the couple exemplifies the beauty of blending tradition with contemporary joy.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare

The newest entrants to this list are Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare, who sealed their commitment with a legal wedding in Mumbai on January 3, 2024. Their Udaipur festivities, featuring mehndi, 'hi tea,' dinner, slumber parties, and a sangeet ceremony, set the stage for a grand celebration. With their wedding vows exchanged on January 10, 2024, the couple will celebrate their first Lohri together, just a few days after their marriage.

As the curtain rises on Lohri 2024, the air is charged with anticipation, love, and the promise of enduring togetherness for these Bollywood couples. The festival not only marks a cultural celebration but also becomes a personal milestone in their journeys as married pairs. Being their first Lohri together post-wedding, it will be truly memorable.

