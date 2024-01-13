Bollywood is known for its vibrant portrayal of the diverse cultures that India proudly embraces, often using movies as a powerful medium. Music, in particular, has played a significant role in conveying these cultural celebrations. One such festivity is the joyous occasion of Lohri, observed on January 13th. This traditional Punjabi festival, rooted in the northern part of the country, marks the ripening of crops and the commencement of a new harvest season. The beautiful festival of Lohri has been depicted in numerous Bollywood films. The Hindi film industry boasts a collection of Lohri-themed songs that beautifully capture the essence of this Indian festival, highlighting the spirit of togetherness and the warmth of shared celebrations. Lohri 2024: From Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra to Parineeti and Raghav, B-Town Couples Who Will Celebrate Their First Lohri Together!

Welcoming the new season of spring, families gather around a bonfire, which is the main highlight of the festival, to pray and make their offerings. But no Lohri celebration is complete without good music and dance. As the beautiful festival of Lohri arrives, let us look back at some of the best Bollywood songs that celebrate this joyous occasion in the best way.

Tung Tung Baje (Singh Is Bliing)

Bollywood's Khiladi Akshay Kumar brings his best to anything he does, and the song "Tung Tung Baje" from the movie Singh Is Bliing is no less. Sung by Diljit Dosanjh and Nooran sisters, the song beautifully celebrates the vibrant festival with its Bhangra tunes and is also a great dance number.

Chappa Chappa (Maachis)

The famous Lohri song from the movie Maachis is penned by Gulzar and produced by Vishal Bharadwaj. "Chappa Chappa" is sung by Hariharan and Suresh Wadkar delivers a captivating song set against the backdrop of Punjab militancy, portraying soldiers separated from their homeland and longing for their loved ones. This lively track is a Bollywood masterpiece that you definitely want to include in your Lohri playlist.

Tu Kamaal Di (Son of Sardaar)

This song from Ajay Devgn and Sonakshi Sinha's movie Son Of Sardaar is sung by Vineet Singh and Mamta Sharma with Himesh Reshammiya's music. The song perfectly depicts the celebration of the Lohri festival.

Laal Ghaghra (Good Newwz)

This foot-tapping number from Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor's hit movie Good Newwz is one of the best songs for the occasion. "Laal Ghaghra" is sung by Manj Musik, Herbie Sahara and Neha Kakkar. The song is filled with energy and is the perfect song for events of get together. Lohri 2024: Vikram Kochhar, Pankaj Berry, and Sohaila Kapur Cherish Heartwarming Memories of Festival.

Lodi (Veer-Zara)

"Lodi" from Veer-Zara features Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini and Preity Zinta. The song sees Zara (Preity Zinta) celebrating the festival with Veer (Shah Rukh Khan) accompanied by the people in their pind (village). The song has vocals from Lata Mangeshkar, Udit Narayan, and Gurdas Mann. Bhangra and Gidda are performed to celebrate the harvest festival with utmost joy.

Bollywood has a big list of Lohri songs, but these songs are the most famous ones which celebrate the vibrant festival in the best way possible. Wishing everyone a very happy Lohri!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 13, 2024 12:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).