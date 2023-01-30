American DJ Diplo, who recently set the stage on fire at the first Indian edition of the multi-genre music festival Lollapalooza, performed for the packed crowd at the Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai while wearing a black sweatshirt with the print of Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Diplo played various hit tracks, including ''Lean On'' and ''Where Are You Now'', along with the Punjabi song ''Mundian Tu Bach Ke''. As a picture of him from the festival was shared on Reddit, fans of the DJ couldn't stop praising him for the gesture. Diplo Denied Entry by Security at a Cannes Party He Was Invited to DJ at, Here’s How He Reacted (Watch Video).

On Twitter, a person wrote: "Diplo wearing Aishwarya Rai T is basically all of us born in the 90s." A Reddit user found it "cool" that Diplo wore the T-shirt to be relatable to the Indian audience: "I think it's cool that he's wearing it to a Mumbai show though even if he's just trying to pander to the audience. If I was an artist I'd probably do the same if I was travelling to different countries for shows." DJ Diplo Believes Pop Star Charli XCX Has a Charming Personality.

Check The Video If You Have Missed It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HT City (@htcity)

Day 2 of the fest also saw performances from Indian rapper Divine, Prateek Kuhad and the headlining rock band, The Strokes.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 30, 2023 06:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).