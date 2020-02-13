Love Aaj Kal Movie Review: Sara Ali Khan And Kartik Aaryan's Film Fails To Impress The Critics

Love Aaj Kal still (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The first reviews for Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal are out. And the critics have not held back from using the sharpest words to dissect the film. The movie featuring Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan in the lead roles, is a spiritual sequel/reboot of the film by the same name that came out in 2009, and featured Sara's father, Saif Ali Khan with Deepika Padukone. The movie opened in UAE, a day before Indian screens. The verdict of the critics is out and it looks like a tough road ahead for the film. Here is a brief summary of what the film critics are saying about the film. Imtiaz Ali on Love Aaj Kal: 'There's No Story in My Mind Without Some Man-Woman Dynamic'.

Masala.com wrote, "Hip and millennial, in this film means, using social media, getting drunk and hooking up without any thought. Why and when does a casual relationship get deeper is never explained. There are a lot of soliloquies on love by Randeep but they seem more like WhatsApp forwards you get every morning,"

Khaleej Times wrote, "Love Aaj Kal, in the end, is perhaps a superficial testimony to modern-day romance - if this is what modern-day love looks and feels like, no thanks, we want none of it." Love Aaj Kal: 5 Things That Have Changed Since Imtiaz Ali Made The Original With Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in 2009.

Gulf News wrote, "Be warned, the movie moves at a languid pace and takes time to come to a logical conclusion. Just like a typical mercurial relationship, this film hits both high and low notes. While Khan shines in the role of a self-centred career woman who’s perennially confused about love and life, the movie doesn’t come together as a whole unit. Forget neat endings, even their process of discovering adulting is tedious to watch."

Kamaal R Khan also watched the film and reviewed it in his trademark no-holds-barred style. He did not like the story and even called it torture.