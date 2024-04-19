Dibakar Banerjee's much-anticipated sequel, Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 (LSD 2), arrived in theaters on April 19. The film boasts a familiar audience and features popular actors like Mouni Roy, Tusshar Kapoor, and Swastika Mukherjee, among others. LSD 2 delves into the complexities of modern relationships and self-discovery in the digital age. Interconnected stories explore themes of love, friendship and identity. But is this bold film worth your time? Reviews for LSD 2 are lukewarm. While some consider it a decent watch, others find it falls short of its predecessor. Here's a quick roundup of what critics are saying. LSD 2 Song ‘Gulabi Ankhiyan’: Abhinav Singh and Anisha Sharma Look Completely in Love in Romantic New Track Sung by the Soulful Jubin Nautiyal (Watch Video).

Pinkvilla: "LSD 2 may be a unique attempt but on the face of it, it is just an extremely tiring and exhausting watch that doesn't offer much in the name of stories based in the age of social media and digitalisation. You can watch LSD 2 now in theatres."

India Today: "With LSD 2, it's probably the first time that a trans person gets to play the lead in a feature film. Bonita Rajpurohit as Kulu, is raw, yet has a strong screen presence. However, her story fails to make much impact. Kulu's story is very much on the surface and her pain fails to find a deeper emotional connect. Even a star actor like Swastika is wasted."Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Trailer: Dibakar Banerjee Offers a Glimpse Into The Dark Digital Realities of Today's Youth (Watch Video).

Watch LDS 2 Trailer:

News18: "While Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 falls short on the writing, the acting somewhat works in the film’s favour. Paritosh Tiwari has a strong screen presence as Noor. Bonita Rajpurohit is as sweet as Kullu but is overshadowed by the brilliant Swastika Mukherjee. Portraying the character who dabbles with her emotional side in a professional worm space, Swastika holds your attention in every scene."

FPJ: "Dibakar’s attempt at making intelligent film fails miserably this time. Barring the last chapter that highlights the story of a social media influencer and how his life turns upside down with the misuse of AI (artificial intelligence), the rest two chapters are highly irrelevant especially in the times we are living in."

