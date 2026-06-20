‘Lovely Experience’: Soni Razdan on Working With Karisma Kapoor and Helen in ‘Brown’, and the ZEE5 Series’ Success (LatestLY Exclusive)

In the murder mystery Brown on ZEE5, Bollywood actress Soni Razdan is a breath of fresh air as Janice Brown, caring mother to Karisma Kapoor’s character, Rita Brown. Razdan stars alongside the Kapoor girl for the first time, and brought smiles to audiences with her performance. The two are related, as Soni Razdan’s daughter, actress Alia Bhatt, is married to Karisma’s first cousin, actor Ranbir Kapoor. The comfort level is visible playing on screen mother and daughter. Rita Brown has gone through her own tragedies and her mother stands in support without interfering in her grief, distraught but taking it with a sense of humour. Each main character in Brown has a backstory, but the mom is there for her unconditional support to her child – just like all mothers. LatestLY spoke to Soni Razdan about Brown and how it was working on the show, and with Karisma Kapoor and veteran actress Helen. Excerpts from the conversation.

Soni Razdan on ‘Brown’

How was your experience of working with Karisma Kapoor and Helen? The camaraderie between you was visible on screen.

Working with both Karisma and Helen ji was such a lovely experience. Karisma and I hadn't worked together before, but there was an easy comfort between us from the start, which really helped our scenes. She's incredibly sincere and committed as an actor, and that reflects in every performance. Helen ji (as the aunt) was an absolute delight. She brought so much warmth, humour, and positive energy to the set. We shared so many laughs between takes, and honestly, just watching her work with so much passion even today was truly inspiring. ‘Brown’ Series Review: Karisma Kapoor, Jisshu Sengupta, Surya Sharma Serve Masterclass in Acting in Gripping Murder Mystery (LatestLY Exclusive).

The OTT audiences today have endless viewing choices. In your opinion, what makes Brown stand out in the crowded thriller-crime genre space?

I think what sets Brown apart is that it isn't just focussed on solving a crime. The mystery is important, of course, but the show is equally interested in its characters and their journeys. It explores relationships, trauma, and human behaviour in a very honest way.

Brown is an ode to the city of Kolkata, visually and in its sounds. Your take on it.

Kolkata plays a huge role in the storytelling. The city has its own personality and adds so much to the mood of the series. Brown combines suspense with emotional depth, which makes it feel different from a typical crime thriller. Soni Razdan Praises Mumbai’s New Aqua Line After First Metro Ride (See Post).

Brown is performing well on ZEE5. Beyond viewership numbers and rankings, how do you personally define success for a project in today's OTT landscape?

For me, success is when a show stays with people after they’ve finished watching it. Of course, numbers matter, but what really means a lot is when audiences talk about the show, recommend it to friends and family, or keep thinking about the characters long after the credits roll. In today's world, where people have so many options, making something that leaves a lasting impression is a big achievement. If Brown continues to spark conversations and connect with viewers, I would consider that a real success.

Soni Razdan's New Promo of 'Brown' - Watch Video:

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Do you pay attention to social media reactions and audience reviews after a release?

Yes, to some extent. It's always interesting to see how people are responding because everyone experiences a story differently. Social media gives you instant feedback, which can be both exciting and insightful. At the same time, I think it's important not to get too caught up in every opinion. Art is very personal, and not every project will connect with everyone in the same way. I enjoy reading reactions, but I also trust my own feelings about the work and what we've created.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 20, 2026 01:08 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).