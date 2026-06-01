‘Maa Behen’ Actress Madhuri Dixit Defends Aishwarya Rai Over Cannes 2026 Look Trolling, Says, ‘She Has Made the Whole Country Proud’ (Watch Video)

Bollywood icon Madhuri Dixit has strongly condemned the online trolling directed at fellow actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan regarding her recent appearances at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival. Speaking out against critics who focused heavily on Rai Bachchan's red carpet looks and age, Dixit emphasised her colleague’s massive global legacy and criticised the regressive message that superficial commentary sends to the younger generation. Aaradhya Bachchan Beams With Pride as Mom Aishwarya Rai Signs Autographs for Fans at Cannes 2026 (Watch Viral Video).

Madhuri Dixit Defends Aishwarya Rai Against Trolls Over Her Cannes 2026 Look

Expressing her disappointment over the intense public scrutiny, Dixit reminded audiences of Rai Bachchan's long-standing representation of Indian cinema on the global stage.

"Especially Aishwarya, when she went to Cannes, she has a legacy. She has been going there for 20 years," Dixit stated. "She has made the whole country proud. She is a global star. You cannot reduce her to a number on a scale or a number on the dress or the size or a number on the calendar years."

Dixit, who shared the screen with Rai Bachchan in the 2002 hit film Devdas, spoke highly of her former co-star's character, adding that she is "beautiful inside" and that people need to realize her worth extends far beyond outward appearances.

Beyond defending her peer, Dixit raised concerns about the cultural impact of modern social media trolling. She argued that reducing an accomplished woman to her physical appearance sets a damaging precedent for younger audiences.

"When you do these kind of comments, what kind of message are you sending to the youngsters today?" Dixit questioned. "Your worth is on how you look, not on your achievements. I think this is a completely wrong message being sent."

Madhuri Dixit Comes Out in Support of Aishwarya Rai Amid Cannes 2026 Trolling

VIDEO | Actor Madhuri Dixit defends Aishwarya Rai Bachchan against trolling over her Cannes appearance. Madhuri Dixit says, "Especially Aishwarya, when she went to Cannes, she has a legacy. She has been going there for 20 years. She has made the whole country proud. She is a… pic.twitter.com/uAHqUOCrob — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 31, 2026

Aishwarya Rai's Cannes 2026 Look Controversy

The controversy stems from Rai Bachchan’s appearances at the 79th Cannes Film Festival in May 2026. While the veteran actress has been a mainstay on the French Riviera for over two decades, frequently representing the cosmetics giant L'Oréal her recent red-carpet choices sparked polarised debates online.

While international fashion critics and loyal fans praised her bold and avant-garde style choices, sections of social media targeted her with harsh commentary regarding her outfits, body image, and ageing.

Dixit’s public support highlights a growing solidarity among veteran Bollywood actors who are increasingly calling out toxic digital spaces and advocating for a focus on professional milestones over superficial metrics. Kangana Ranaut Defends Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Cannes 2026 Look Amid Trolling, Says ‘She Is Not Here To Please You’ (View Post).

‘Maa Behen’ Dynamic in Cinema

While addressing modern public behaviour, Dixit’s commentary also reflects a broader conversation within the film industry regarding how women are perceived both on and off the screen. For decades, traditional Indian cinema frequently utilised the protective "Maa-Behen" (mother-sister) trope, framing a woman's societal value primarily around family honour and domestic roles.

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