Pratik Gandhi garnered widespread acclaim and recognition with his stellar performance in Harshad Mehta’s Scam 1992, which depicted the infamous 1992 Indian stock market scam. The show not only catapulted Gandhi to household name status but also earned him numerous accolades, including a Filmfare OTT Award. Following this success, he went on to star in films such as Bhavai, Atithi Bhooto Bhava, and his latest release, Madgaon Express. Pratik recently opened up to LatestLY, discussing how Scam 1992 transformed his career trajectory. Pratik Gandhi’s Wife Bhamini Oza Cast Opposite Him in Upcoming Series.

Pratik Gandhi In Scam 1992

Reflecting on the impact of Scam 1992 on his career and future endeavours, Pratik shared, “The success of that series had a profound impact on me, ushering in a new phase of my life and career. It introduced me to a national and international audience, as well as to makers of mainstream cinema and long-form OTT formats. Consequently, I was offered a plethora of diverse roles and characters. This journey, which commenced post-Scam, has culminated in the release of Madgaon Express, allowing me to connect with a vast audience.” Scoop x Scam 1992: Did You Notice Pratik Gandhi Cameo in Karishma Tanna-Hansal Mehta's Netflix Series? (Watch Video).

Pratik Celebrating 3 Years Of Scam 1992

Addressing the pressures and expectations that accompany being in the spotlight, especially after the success of Scam 1992, the actor emphasised, “I channel that pressure into excitement and motivation, enabling me to fearlessly portray various characters and present myself to the audience. I don't dwell too much on these external factors; my focus remains on embodying the characters I portray, while constructive criticism serves as a tool for personal growth.”

Meanwhile, Pratik is gearing up to portray the titular role in filmmaker Hansal Mehta's upcoming series Gandhi. His wife, Bhamini Oza, will also be featured in the series, portraying the role of Mahatma Gandhi's wife, Kasturba Gandhi.

