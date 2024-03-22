Madgaon Express has finally been released in theatres, garnering impressive audience responses. With its great actors, funny jokes, and interesting story, it's become one of the year's most memorable trailers. The movie, directed by Kunal Kemmu, is about three friends who go on a crazy trip to Goa to make their dream come true. It stars Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, and Nora Fatehi. The tagline "Bachpan ke sapne... lag gaye apne" promises to remind viewers of their childhood dreams. Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment, Madgaon Express will hit cinemas on March 22, 2024. Madgaon Express Song ‘Baby Bring It On’: Nora Fatehi, Divyenndu, and Pratik Gandhi Set the Stage on Fire With Their Electrifying Dance Moves (Watch Video).

However, the movie was illegally leaked online just hours after its release. Reports say it's available in HD quality on sites like MovieRulz, Tamilrockers, 1337x, and Telegram channels. Unfortunately, this isn't the first time a movie has suffered from piracy. Despite efforts to stop these sites, they keep returning and promoting piracy. The cyber cell needs to take serious action against this. We don't support piracy and hope the pirates face strict consequences.

Watch Madgaon Express Trailer

Earlier, the Madgaon Express trailer impressed viewers. Kunal Kemmu, who also directed the film, thanked everyone on Instagram as the trailer quickly became popular on YouTube. He said the love and support motivate him to work harder. He expressed gratitude and wished to see everyone in theatres on March 22.

