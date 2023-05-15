Madhuri Dixit is not just an actress but she’s an emotion for her fans. She’s definitely the undisputed queen of Bollywood who’s ageing like a fine wine. MD has this magical presence on big screen which none of the actresses these day posses. Right from her Teezab days till now, there have been generation of heroines inspired by her. Having said that, in 2022, she even made her digital debut with The Fame Game and won hearts. And as she celebrates her birthday on May 15, let’s take a look at few unknown facts about the diva. Madhuri Dixit Buys Brand New Porsche Car Worth Rs 3.08 Crore.

Degree Girl

You’ll be shocked to know that Madhuri had zero interest in pursuing a career in showbiz. Infact, she holds a degree in microbiology. Her first film was Abodh (1984), but it was Tezaab (1988) that garnered her fame.

Highest Paid Female Star

As per multiple reports, MD was highest paid female star during her reign. When conversations around pay disparity was not even a thing, she supposedly was paid more than Salman Khan in Hum Aapke Hain Koun. Her remuneration was around Rs 3 crore.

Awards

The birthday girl is the recipient of the Padma Shri award, India’s fourth-highest civilian award. That’s not it, as she has also won Filmfare's black lady four times as Best Actress and twice in other categories.

Trained Kathak Dancer

Madhuri is one of the most talented dancers we have in the industry right now. Her adaa and nazakat when she grooves to any desi tune are unmatched. But do you know she is a trained Kathak dancer. FYI, she is the only female actor to have worked with Kathak exponent Pandit Birju Maharaj. Madhuri Dixit Grooves to Her Iconic Song 'Ek Do Teen Char' in Gown at an Award Function (Watch Video).

Literally A ‘Star’

We bet you didn't know this, as thanks to a few fas, there is a star named after Madhuri in the Orion constellation. The certificate from the Star Foundation reads, “A celestial body in the sky above has been named in honour of Madhuri Dixit-Nene and is officially located in the constellation Orion.”

Here's wishing the dhak-dhak girl of Bollywood, a happy 56th! Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was last seen in the Prime Video film Maja Ma which released in 2022.

