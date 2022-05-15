Madhuri Dixit is not just an actress, she’s one of the biggest success stories of Bollywood. In the male dominant industry, she’s a self-made icon who ruled the 90s and is still making audience go dhak-dhak with her stellar performances. Over the years, if you’ve noticed, she has always chosen roles which are powerful. It will not be wrong to say that MD is definitely the best thing that has happened to Bollywood. Well, there’s this grace and spark in her which is rare. The Fame Game: Madhuri Dixit Gets Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra and Ishaan Khatter To Groove With Her On 'Dupatta Mera' (Watch Videos).

For the uninitiated, it was Rajshri Productions who introduced Madhuri to the world of showbiz in 1984 with Abodh. However, she became an overnight sensation by starring in Teezab. Ahead in her illustrious career, she gave many hits namely Beta, Khalnayak, Hum Aapke Hai Kaun, Devdas, to name a few. And as she celebrates her birthday today (May 15), let’s have a look at some of popular dialogues from films which are still cherished by fans. Let’s get started. Madhuri Dixit And Shriram Nene Grooving To Tamma Tamma Is The Cutest Video Ever.

Filmy and How!

Madhuri Dixit Movie Quote (Photo Credits: File Image)

Soul-Stirring!

Madhuri Dixit Movie Quote (Photo Credits: File Image)

The Kickass One!

Madhuri Dixit Movie Quote (Photo Credits: File Image)

Uhu Uhu...

Madhuri Dixit Movie Quote (Photo Credits: File Image)

Powerful!

Madhuri Dixit Movie Quote (Photo Credits: File Image)

Bang On!

Madhuri Dixit Movie Quote (Photo Credits: File Image)

The Heart Touching One!

Madhuri Dixit Movie Quote (Photo Credits: File Image)

Hard-Hitting!

Madhuri Dixit Movie Quote (Photo Credits: File Image)

That’s it, guys! These are some of the best dialogues of the timeless beauty that will evoke emotions in you. Meanwhile, workwise, she was last seen in Netflix’s The Fame Game, which was a huge success. Happy birthday, Madhuri Dixit!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2022 12:56 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).