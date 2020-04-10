Madhya Pradesh CM Moves Rs 700 Crore Allocated To IIFA 2020 To CM's Relief Fund For COVID-19 Assistance

IIFA (Photo Credit: Twitter)

In a recent decision, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan has transferred Rs 700 crore kept aside for IIFA 2020 to the CM's Relief Fund to help fight the COVID-19 menace, as reported by Economic Times. Since last year, IIFA broke away from its main attraction of hosting an Indian film award ceremony abroad and had the ceremony in Mumbai. This year, it was supposed to be held in Bhopal and Indore. Chouhan announced this during a video conferencing to discuss steps to fight the coronavirus spread. Did IIFA 2020 Organisers Goof-Up The Names of Batla House Technicians For Their Entries in the Technical Award Categories?

Chouhan said, "The IIFA event was planned as a big event in the state, however, in the present situation the amount to be spent on the mega ceremony will be transferred to the CM’s Relief Fund for COVID assistance." The grand three-day festival was anyway postponed in the wake of COVID-19.

International Indian Film Academy Awards: With due regard to the growing concerns around the spread of the #COVID19 virus and, after consulting the Madhya Pradesh government, it has been decided to postpone the event (originally scheduled at the end of March) to a later date. pic.twitter.com/zNQWMmBKsu — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2020

MP Government was intending to honour Deepika Padukone for her film Chhapaak during this festival. Well, it only makes sense to use the money for the fight against COVID-19 because we need to win this so that we can have lots of ceremonies like IIFA.