Mahesh Manjrekar, Deepti Naval in ‘Hichki’ Director Siddharth P Malhotra’s Web Show ‘Pawan & Pooja’

Mahesh Manjrekar. (Image Credit: Stock Photo)

Mumbai, February 4: Actors Mahesh Manjrekar and Deepti Naval will star in a web show by Siddharth P Malhotra of "Hichki" fame. The show, "Pawan & Pooja", follows the lives of three couples, all experiencing love at a different age. "I have always been driven by experimentation, I believe it allows us to innovate and learn while we deliver what viewers want," said Malhotra, who is also known for TV shows like "Dil Mil Gaye" and "Sanjivani".

"'Pawan & Pooja' started off with the same thought, we wanted to explore how love changes as we age. Having a team that is aligned and wants to create quality content helps in building the right foundation which shines through in the final product," he added. The show has an ensemble cast, including Mahesh and Deepti.

On working with Mahesh, he shared: "Mahesh is a veteran actor and it is visible in every shot he gives but once off camera, one would never believe what fun person he is."

Mahesh added that "Pawan & Pooja" discovers new aspects of love, it taps into the typical problems faced in today's fast-paced life. "Working with people like Deepti Naval and Siddharth Malhotra is always a delight, because they understand the craft and the script is their top most priority," he said. "Pawan & Pooja" will start streaming from Valentine's Day - February 14 on MX Player.